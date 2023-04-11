Who are Jalen Carter's parents? Exploring Georgia's defensive star's family

The University of Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was one of the critical pieces of their team that won back-to-back National Championships. Carter was a defensive stud on Kirby Smart's all-conquering side and is preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.

In this piece, we will be shining the light on two individuals who helped mold Carter into the fantastic prospect that he is. We will be taking a closer look at Jalen Carter's parents.

Who are Jalen Carter's parents?

Toni Carter celebrates her son's victory in the NCAA Final Game

Jalen Carter's parents are Jana and Toni Carter, who were residents of Apopka, Florida, when their famous son was born, on September 11, 2002.

His parents have played a vital role in Carter's career, significantly impacted his life, and consistently motivated him to pursue his dreams and aspirations.

Carter's father, Jana Carter, was an American football player who attended Florida State University. His college career probably motivated his son to pursue a career in the NFL.

Jalen Carter is significantly close to his mother, Toni Carter, who has been his backbone and always ensures that her son enters the game with a top-notch mindset.

In the SEC Championship game against LSU, the 22-year-old went viral for a gritty sack on LSU QB Jayden Daniels. After the game, his mom, Toni, said during an interview:

"In high school on Fridays, I’d send him my little pep text message, and I still do it every Saturday morning. That morning, I said, ‘Jalen, you better get to that quarterback'. And I probably said 'You better lay him on his back' or something. I didn’t say put one finger up in the air.”

We are sure that Carter's parents will be elated when he gets his name called in the NFL Draft, as it will mark the beginning of a potentially great professional career.

Is Jalen Carter a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter is currently projected to be a top-10 pick in this year's Draft, with some scouts even predicting that he could go in the top five.

Across the board, Carter checks out quite nicely. However, his maturity will need to be checked by each franchise as they make their final evaluations. The videos and tapes show a high-level defender with odd- or even-front versatility and a rare blend of first-step quickness and leverage through contact.

He can find quick wins against sloppy guard play and finishes the play once he's in the backfield. His hand usage can be delicate or violent, but the feet are always active and searching for an opening.

Strictly looking at the talent, traits, and projection, Carter appears ready to step into the NFL and become a productive defensive talent with Pro Bowl potential.

