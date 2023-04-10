“Major mystery” – Jalen Carter’s draft stock still a puzzle, NFL insider claims ahead of Georgia star’s Seahawks visit

Jalen Carter is easily one of the top defensive prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. But where the University of Georgia star will go is still a mystery.

According to NFL insider Peter King, the defensive prospect must perform well in his two upcoming visits with the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. King urged Carter to put his best foot forward on the visits:

"Put your best foot forward in Vegas and Seattle, Jalen Carter. Where the Georgia defensive tackle goes is a major mystery."

Carter was one of the best defensive players in all of college football last season. He had 32 total tackles, seven of those for losses, and three sacks in his senior season. The Georgia standout was a Consensus All-American who helped the Bulldogs win the National Championship over TCU.

He was originally projected to be a top-five selection coming out, but has seen his draft stock fall. Jalen Carter could find himself outside the top five in this year's draft over a tragic incident that took place in January.

Jalen Carter news: What's the latest on Georgia star's arrest?

The former Bulldogs star will not get any jail time following his plea deal. The charges relate to the car accident that killed teammate Devin Willock and football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy. Carter pleaded no contest to reckless driving charges and will serve a year of probation, pay a $1K fine, and do 80 hours of community service.

Per a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, that wasn't initially why authorities wanted Carter. Police contemplated more serious charges after documents disclosed evidence of a supposed race between Carter and LeCroy. This followed the team's national championship celebration in January.

Authorities determined that the Georgia defensive tackle was racing the other car using surveillance video and cell phone records (including location information), although Carter denied this. Once the police spoke to Carter, they felt fine letting him go home.

He spoke with authorities again in February via telephone and admitted to driving next to the other car. As such, Jalen Carter's draft stock suffered.

We will see if either the Las Vegas Raiders or Seattle Seahawks take a chance on the top defensive prospect.

