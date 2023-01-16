Who was Chandler LeCroy? Georgia recruiter killed in car crash along with OL Devin Willock

Chandler LeCroy and Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock passed away in a devastating car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning. LeCroy was the driver of the car and died after an ambulance took her to a local hospital.

24-year-old LeCroy was a member of the school's football recruiting staff. She was a recruiting analyst for the Georgia football team and a UGA grad.

LeCroy was a leadership graduate of Stephens County High in Toccoa. She was also a “Double Dawg,” with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and a master's degree in sports management and policy at the University of Georgia.

According to the school's athletic department, offensive lineman Warren McClendon and a female passenger were also involved in the crash and are currently in stable condition.

In a statement released by Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, he spoke of both Chandler LeCroy and Willock and what they meant to the school.

Brooks said:

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program, and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

The car crash occurred following the Bulldogs' parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium after winning back-to-back national championships. Georgia beat the TCU Horned Frogs by a 65-7 score in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

What caused the crash that led to the passing of Chandler LeCroy?

Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. ET about a single-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Barnett Shoals Road. The 2021 Ford Expedition was heading southbound in the outer lane of the road when the car went off the roadway. It hit two power poles and a number of trees.

The passenger, Willock, died at the scene due to the injuries he suffered. LeCroy was the driver and was taken by emergency medical services to a nearby hospital. She later passed away because of her injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

