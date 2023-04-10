How much did Jalen Carter earn from NIL deals? Exploring endorsements of the controversial prospect

Defensive lineman Jalen Carter contributed to the Bulldogs' second successive national title victory this January. Following the victory, he tweeted on social media about his desire to declare for the NFL Draft.

Last season, Carter, perhaps the best lineman in college football, recorded 32 tackles, with seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. In 38 contests across his three-year college stint, he recorded 18.5 tackles.

After that triumph, Carter's NIL valuation jumped to $1.2 million. In the first-of-its-kind and officially recognized NIL rating of the top 100 high school and college players, his valuation comes in at number 18 in the On3 NIL 100. The ranking is also the best among college football's defensive linemen.

Carter has had no trouble locating business prospects since the beginning of NIL. Over the past year, he has endorsed businesses on his personal Twitter page, including Bread Man Apparel, Sports Addiction, and the NASCAR Quaker State 400.

Last season, Jalen Carter's social media following also significantly increased and more than 40,000 people are following Carter on Instagram right now.

The NIL team standings from On3.com place Georgia as the third-best squad in the nation. Georgia players value their NILs on average at $71,000. Last season, all players in Georgia got NIL contracts, mostly thanks to the school's Classic City Collective, among the strongest NIL collectives in the nation.

Jalen Carter’s NFL Draft projection

A few weeks ago, it appeared unthinkable for Jalen Carter to go outside the top five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the outstanding player's draft status has dropped over the past month due to numerous off-field problems.

The potential Chicago Bears' selection of Jalen Carter as the ninth overall pick has analysts gushing. Many previous mock drafts had the Bears selecting Carter with the first overall pick.

Since then, the Bears have given up the top selection to the Carolina Panthers and are now back at number nine. Additionally, Carter's draft standing has suffered since he entered a no-contest plea to two misdemeanor charges of speeding and careless driving related to a fatal vehicle accident that claimed the lives of one of Carter's colleagues and a team employee.

Despite some doubts, NFL Draft experts still believe Carter will go to the Bears with the No. 9 pick. He is the kind of talent who could immediately contribute to any NFL club. Moreover, the Bears should, without a doubt, take him at No. 9 or move up in the draft if they feel confident about him.

