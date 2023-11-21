Clemson vs South Carolina prediction, odds and picks - Nov. 25 | NCAAF Season 2023

(Schedule for Wednesday at 4:30 IST)

The Clemson Tigers go on the road to play the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Clemson (7-4, 4-4 ACC) is riding a three-game win streak and coming off a 31-20 win over UNC. South Carolina (5-6, 3-5 SEC) has won three straight and is now a win away from becoming bowl eligible.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Clemson vs. South Carolina: Game details

Fixture: Clemson Tigers (7-4) vs South Carolina (5-6)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Clemson vs. South Carolina: Betting odds

Spread

Clemson -7.5 (-105)

South Carolina +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Clemson -305

South Carolina +245

Total

Over 52 (-110)

Under 52 (-110)

Clemson vs. South Carolina: Picks

The Clemson Tigers have won three straight games and look confident. Clemson has been led by running back Will Shipley, who has returned from a concussion. I expect the running back to score a touchdown and to go over his rushing yards. Shipley has found the endzone in two straight games. In his last five games, barring the game he left early due to the concussion, Shipley's averaging 81 rushing yards per game.

South Carolina has struggled offensively this season, and I like Spencer Rattler to throw over 1.5 interceptions. Rattler will likely be forced to throw the ball a lot more in this game, and should they be trailing at the half or the end of the game, a hail mary may be needed. Rattler has recorded an interception in two of his last three games. Clemson has recorded an interception in four of its five games and last three.

Clemson vs. South Carolina: Head-to-head

Clemson leads the all-time series 72-43-4, but the Gamecocks snapped the Tigers seven-game win streak last year with a 31-30 win.

Clemson vs. South Carolina: Prediction

This should be a great game as these schools don't like one another, and both enter with a ton of confidence, riding a three-game win streak.

Ultimately, I expect Clemson to win and likely a pick or two, as the Tigers will be able to keep some significant stops against Rattler. This will come down to the wire, but Clemson will edge it out to keep South Carolina from making a bowl.

Prediction: Clemson wins by seven points.