Cobee Bryant NFL draft 2025: Top 3 landing spots for Kansas CB

Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant is expected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bryant played three years at Kansas and was a starter. Last season with the Wildcats, he recorded 37 tackles, 0.5 sacks, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

Bryant will likely be a special teams player to begin his NFL career but can develop into a starting cornerback in the future. Heading into the draft, here are the top three landing spots for him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cobee Bryant: NFL Draft landing spots

#1. Buffalo Bills

Trending

The Buffalo Bills need to focus on their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft as the bulk of picks should be on the secondary and the defensive line.

"[The defense] didn't do it enough. We didn't perform well enough in the Kansas City game," coach Sean McDermott said when asked about the unit's performance, via ESPN.

Cobee Bryant would be a good flier late in the draft when Buffalo had success drafting Christian Benford. Buffalo will likely move on from Kaiir Elam while Rasul Douglas is also a free agent, so the Bills need to add depth to the position.

Bryant can be a special teams player in 2025, while learning from Benford and the other defensive backs on the roster.

#2. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have several needs entering the 2025 NFL Draft with cornerback being a primary one.

The Colts have only one cornerback, David Long, who is a pending free agent. In 2024, the secondary had some issues. Indianapolis will need to add more depth to the position and using a late pick on Bryant makes sense.

Not only would he compete for a job in the secondary, but he could play special teams which every team needs.

#3. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans also have a need at cornerback which makes Cobee Bryant a potential target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Titans just need to draft the best player available and in the sixth or seventh round. If Bryant is atop their board, they need to take him. He has plenty of athleticism and will compete for a role in the secondary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback