College football bowl games this week: Start time, TV schedule & live stream | December 16

The bowl games season will kick off on Saturday, the 16th, with the Myrtle Beach Bowl. We will also see the Cricket Celebration Bowl, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl, Isleta New Mexico Bowl, Starco Brands LA Bowl and the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

No big clash will happen in this first week of the bowl season. However, you can check out teams we usually ignore in the regular season. These bowl games with no programs like that are national brands. And with no NIL deals, millionaires keep the amateur spirit of college athletics alive. Let's see which games are in store for us.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs Ohio

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

Location: Conway, South Carolina

Channel: ESPN or stream through ESPN+

Cricket Celebration Bowl: Howard vs Florida A&M

Time: noon EST

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: ABC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs Louisiana

Time: 2:15 p.m. EST

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Channel: ESPN or stream through ESPN+

Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Location: Orlando, Florida

Channel: ABC

Isleta New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs Fresno State

Time: 5:44 p.m. EST

Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Channel: ESPN or stream through ESPN+

Starco Brands LA Bowl: UCLA vs Boise State

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Location: Inglewood, California

Channel: ABC

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Cal vs Texas Tech

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Location: Shreveport, Louisiana

Channel: ESPN and stream on ESPN+

Which bowl games should you prioritize this weekend?

Starco Brands LA Bowl: UCLA vs Boise State

This game features the UCLA Bruins, the strongest side on the turf today. The Bruins finished the year at 7-5 and unranked. However, they were even ranked No. 18 in the nation at one point in the season. Boise State has a record of 8-5, and historically, the Broncos always put up a good show during the bowl season.

Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State

The Redhawks are the Mid-American Conference's champions this year after an upset over the then-undefeated No. 23 Toledo Rockets. Appalachian State had an interesting upset this year, beating the undefeated No. 18 James Madison Dukes in Week 12. This will be one of the most intriguing bowl games today.

