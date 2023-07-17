As the 2023 season edges ever closer, it's time to unveil the first College Football Power Rankings of the new campaign. Can Georgia make modern-era history? Who emerges from the Big Ten and Pac-12? Is Texas really back? All these questions and many more are answered as we rank all 133 FBS programs.
College Football Power Rankings 2023
Our College Football Power Rankings for the 2023 season takes into account a number of factors. Overall roster, coaching staff changes, schedule, predicted record, and individual conference rankings, all play a part in ranking the 133 FBS programs from first to worst.
1) Georgia Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs start the 2023 college football season right where they left off at the end of the 2022 campaign, sat atop the College Football Power Rankings looking around at all the surveys. Kirby Smart's team is on the precipice of accomplishing unprecedented modern-era greatness, and there's every reason to believe that they're up to the task of succeeding. Smart boasts one of the winningest records (.844) of any coach in the sport, and success starts with him.
As has become a yearly practice, Georgia has to replace plenty of departed talent -- particularly on defense -- but with players like Malaki Starks, Javon Bullard, Mykel Williams, and Smael Mondon, they're well-positioned to continue their defensive dominance. A new offensive coordinator and an unresolved QB battle cast some questions on that side of the ball, but a strong offensive line, a deep running back room, and the best playmaker in the nation should help answer them.
2) Michigan Wolverines
It wasn't long ago that Jim Harbaugh was under pressure as the Michigan head coach, but the Wolverines enter the 2023 season with the potential to land a third consecutive conference crown for the first time since 1990. They sit atop a highly-competitive Big Ten conference, but they're also set to prove they're one of the best teams in the nation. Other than having to replace kicker Jake Moody, there isn't a weak link in the Wolverines' roster or coaching staff ahead of this season.
With the return of J.J. McCarthy, Michigan boasts the QB consistency that several teams in our College Football Power Rankings lack. Their offensive line is well coached and restocked via the transfer portal, forming a formidable roadblock for a talented RB tandem in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. A defense that finished seventh in points allowed last year is stacked from front to back, with a secondary led by CB Will Johnson and S Rod Moore that rivals any in the country.
3) FSU Seminoles
There hasn't been this much expectation and excitement about an FSU team for a long time, and that's reflected in the Seminoles starting the year near the very top of our College Football Power Rankings. After a two-year settling-in period, Mike Norvell finally had his team playing high-quality football last fall, and they're ready to make the leap back to being nationally relevant. They're the hot tip to win the ACC title and represent the conference in the College Football Playoffs in 2023.
A combination of returning talent and transfer portal acquisitions have made the FSU roster one of the best in college football. Jordan Travis is a true dual-threat whose talent is weaponized by an embarrassment of wide receiver riches, including former Michigan State WR Keon Coleman. Jared Verse is arguably the best defensive player in the country, and his supporting cast includes highly-rated CB Fentrell Cypress II. A Week 1 clash with LSU is an early test of their credentials.
4) Washington Huskies
If you're expecting to see USC as the first Pac-12 program in our 2023 College Football Power Rankings, then you better start readjusting your expectations for the conference this fall. Washington is every bit a national contender this season -- as long as they can overcome the cannibalistic nature of the Pac-12. Games against Oregon and at USC will determine whether they become the first team from the conference to make the playoff since, well, themselves in 2016.
Michael Penix Jr. returns to lead an offense that features two are the best WRs in the nation in Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. The addition of Dillon Johnson gives the running back room depth and talent, plus a reliable outlet in the passing game. Washington's advantage over their conference foes rests with their defense. Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui are a dangerous one-two punch that will wreck offensive game plans for fun in any game that they're involved with in 2023.
5) LSU Tigers
After opening their 2022 campaign with a frustrating defeat to FSU, Brian Kelly's LSU team rebounded and got to the SEC Championship Game. While that was perhaps outside of expectation last year, their place in our College Football Power Rankings speaks to where this Tigers team can go this fall. Last year wasn't a fluke, but more the beginning of a return to national prominence. While coach Kelly believes they're a year away from that, they have the roster to make strides in 2023.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels spurned the NFL for another go around, and his dual-threat dynamism and continually developing arm talent is the headliner of an offense with a more mature offensive line, bolstered RB room, and a dangerous WR room led by Malik Nabers. LB Harold Perkins Jr. was all over the field last fall and has the potential to develop into the best defensive player in the country. LSU landed Omar Speights to partner with him, while DT Maason Smith is a name to know.
6) Texas Longhorns
Expectations of a return to national relevancy have become a now-annual joke for the Texas Longhorns. Yet, this year, it really feels like the answer to the question "Is Texas back?" actually might be, yes. Steve Sarkisian's team is favored to win the Big 12, and they're the highest-ranked team from that conference in our 2023 College Football Power Rankings. A Week 2 clash with an Alabama team that they were just an injured Quinn Ewers away from winning in 2022 is an early measuring stick.
Texas has all the ingredients to cook up something tasty this fall. Ewers is back, healthy, and comfortably beat out Arch Manning for the Week 1 starting QB job. Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Ja'Tavion Sanders are a dangerous one-two-three receiving punch, with a stellar offensive line weaponizing the passing and ground game. Barryn Sorrell leads a talented defensive front, Jaylan Ford is one of the best LBs in the country, and Jalen Catalon arrives to solidify the secondary.
7) Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes were within a touching difference of the College Football National Championship Game last fall, giving Georgia the fright of a life before ultimately succumbing to the Bulldogs. That game gave us possibly the best of C.J. Stroud's college career, and the memory of that performance haunts the Buckeyes somewhat in our initial College Football Power Rankings. Ryan Day's team will always compete near the top, but lost talent leaves questions to answer.
Who replaces Stroud? That's the main one and heading into camp we still don't have an answer between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. Additionally, the loss of both offensive tackles is a concern for a line that was dominant at times last fall. You could argue that with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka at WR, it doesn't really matter who is throwing the ball. JT Tuimoloau and Michael Hall Jr. lead a defense that should no longer be considered a weak link for a national contender.
8) Penn State Nittany Lions
The SEC has championed itself on being the pinnacle of the sport, but the Big Ten put more teams in the College Football Playoff last fall, and the conference promises to be even more competitive at the top in 2023. James Franklin's Penn State team has a Michigan and Ohio State-sized roadblock to overcome to reach the Big Ten Championship Game, but that shouldn't prevent them from a top-10 slot in our 2023 College Football Power Rankings. Penn State is a power this year.
The return of left tackle Olu Fashanu is a huge boost to an offense that boasts the nation's best running back duo in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. While the Nittany Lions could run over most opponents, Drew Allar gives them an exciting option at QB. A consistent provider of DB talent, a potentially dominant Penn State defense is led from the back by Kalen King, features standout LB Abdul Carter, and will cause pass rush problems behind Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac.
9) USC Trojans
After dominating the transfer portal, reaping the rewards of recruiting, and bringing in a once highly-regarded offensive mind with a reputation to rebuild, USC under Lincoln Riley is starting to resemble the Alabama regime under Nick Saban. The program is clearly trending in the right direction, and they begin the 2023 season in the top 10 of our College Football Power Rankings as one of the teams to watch out for. However, their defensive deficiencies could prove costly again this year.
There won't be a more exciting offense to watch this year than the Trojans. Caleb Williams is a special talent whose Houdini-esque escapability makes him near unstoppable. The WR room is loaded, with Dorian Singer joining Mario Williams to form a deadly duo. Running back Raleek Brown is slated to line up everywhere this year. There are six transfers expected to start in an attempt to boost a defense that returns Calen Bullock and Eric Gentry at the heart but will live and die by defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's playcalling.
10) Alabama Crimson Tide
Rat poison. Nick Saban thrives on it. Being ranked anywhere outside the top four of the College Football Power Rankings is so far beneath the expectation of the Alabama Crimson Tide program that it can be used for motivation and classed as disrespect. It's always foolish to bet against any team led by one of the most successful coaches of all time, but between a schedule with some difficult games and a roster with some difficult decisions yet to be made, it could be a tough year.
In recent seasons, Alabama has had a succession plan at the QB position, but following Bryce Young's departure to the NFL, we don't know who will be the starter under center this year. Spring camp didn't provide an answer, and in fact, prompted the addition of Tyler Buchner to the roster. Leaning on the ground game while being defensively dominant could be their best chance of success. With Dallas Turner, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and freshman Caleb Downs, there is elite defensive talent.
College Football Power Rankings 10-30
11) Clemson Tigers
12) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
13) Oregon Ducks
14) Utah Utes
15) Oklahoma Sooners
16) Tulane Green Wave
17) Tennessee Volunteers
18) North Carolina Tar Heels
19) Wisconsin Badgers
20) South Carolina Gamecocks
21) Kansas State Wildcats
22) UTSA Roadrunners
23) Texas Tech Red Raiders
24) South Alabama Jaguars
25) Boise State Broncos
26) Duke Blue Devils
27) TCU Horned Frogs
28) Maryland Terrapins
29) Western Kenucky Hilltoppers
30) Oregon State Beavers
College Football Power Rankings 31-60
31) Arkansas Razorbacks
32) UCLA Bruins
33) Ole Miss Rebels
34) Toledo Rockets
35) Wake Forest Demon Deacons
36) Kansas Jayhawks
37) Louisville Cardinals
38) Iowa Hawkeyes
39) Memphis Tigers
40) Ohio Bobcats
41) Miami (FL) Hurricanes
42) Pittsburgh Panthers
43) North Carolina State Wolfpack
44) Washington State Cougars
45) Fresno State Bulldogs
46) Iowa State Cyclones
47) Minnesota Golden Gophers
48) Illinois Fighting Illini
49) UCF Knights
50) SMU Mustangs
51) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
52) Texas A&M Aggies
53) Purdue Boilermakers
54) Troy Trojans
55) Marshall Thundering Herd
56) James Madison Dukes
57) Arizona Wildcats
58) Arizona State Sun Devils
59) Baylor Bears
60) Kentucky Wildcats
College Football Power Rankings 61-90
61) BYU Cougars
62) Auburn Tigers
63) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
64) Mississippi State Bulldogs
65) Florida Gators
66) Syracuse Orange
67) Buffalo Bills
68) Boston College Eagles
69) North Texas Mean Green
70) Liberty Flames
71) Colorado Buffaloes
72) San Jose State Spartans
73) Oklahoma State Cowboys
74) Nebraska Cornhuskers
75) Michigan State Spartans
76) Eastern Michigan Eagles
77) Air Force Falcons
78) Appalachian State Mountaineers
79) Georgia Southern Eagles
80) Temple Owls
81) UAB Blazers
82) Tulsa Golden Hurricane
83) Northern Illinois Huskies
84) Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
85) UTEP Miners
86) Miami (OH) RedHawks
87) Bowling Green Falcons
88) UNLV Rebels
89) UConn Huskies
90) Houston Cougars
College Football Power Rankings 91-133
91) San Diego State Aztecs
92) Cincinnati Bearcats
93) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
94) Georgia State Panthers
95) West Virginia Mountaineers
96) Vanderbilt Commodores
97) Missouri Tigers
98) Georgia Tech Yellowjackets
99) Virginia Tech Hokies
100) Indiana Hoosiers
101) Rutgers Scarlet Knights
102) Stanford Cardinal
103) Cal Golden Bears
104) Sam Houston Bearkats
105) FAU Owls
106) East Carolina Pirates
107) Rice Owls
108) Army Black Knights
109) Navy Midshipmen
110) Western Michigan Broncos
111) Southern Miss Golden Eagles
112) Texas State Bobcats
113) Utah State Aggies
114) Wyoming Cowboys
115) New Mexico State Aggies
116) Jacksonville State Gamecocks
117) Ball State Cardinals
118) Colorado State Rams
119) Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
120) Nevada Wolfpack
121) Central Michigan Chippewas
122) Northwestern Wildcats
123) Virginia Cavaliers
124) New Mexico Lobos
125) Old Dominion Monarchs
126) Arkansas State Red Wolves
127) USF Bulls
128) Charlotte 49ers
129) Akron Zips
130) FIU Panthers
131) Kent State Golden Flashes
132) Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
133) UMass Minutemen
