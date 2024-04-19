College football spring transfer portal tracker 2024: List of all top players who've entered the transfer portal window

The college football transfer portal has continued to be active as many new players search for a new program to play for this season. With many players on the move, it can be difficult to keep up with which players will be wearing new threads next year.

These players have a chance to boost a program's chances of becoming a true contender or top team in the nation. Here, we take a look at the top players in college football who have entered the transfer portal as we transition into the spring months.

College football spring transfer portal tracker 2024

Jaden Rashada, QB

Oklahoma State v Arizona State

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Sun Devils.

Rashada will be entering his sophomore season and appeared in three games for Arizona State last season. He completed 44 passes on 82 attempts, throwing for 485 yards.

He led the team in touchdown passes with four but also threw three interceptions. Arizona State's quarterback room was a revolving door last season as they struggled to find a reliable passer.

Rashada has a ton of potential and will look to move to a program with more stability at his position. Georgia seems like the most likely landing spot for Rashada this season.

Jay Toia, DL

UCLA v Utah

UCLA star defensive lineman Jay Toia has entered the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons with the Bruins. Toia recorded 28 total tackles last season, which was down slightly from his sophomore season, when he finished with 30 tackles.

Toia is a great run stopper on the defensive line, but he only has two career sacks and one forced fumble. UCLA was one of the top defenses in the nation last season, much in part due to the play of Toia, but he will look for a change of scenery for his senior season.

Kadyn Proctor, OT

Alabama v USF

Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor will be back at Alabama for his sophomore season after re-entering the transfer portal after a short time with Iowa.

Proctor was a five-star recruit who originally transferred to Iowa after his freshman season at Alabama. He then re-entered the portal shortly after and announced he would be returning to play for the Crimson Tide this season.

Damien Martinez, RB

Oregon State v Washington

Oregon State's leading rusher from last season, Damien Martinez, has entered the transfer portal and will be among the most popular names at his position. Martinez rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and added nine touchdowns on the ground.

He averaged 6.1 yards per carry in both seasons he's played with the Beavers. Martinez has set up meetings with Arizona, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Miami and would be a valuable addition to any of these programs.

Keandre Lambert-Smith, WR

Rose Bowl - Utah v Penn State

Penn State's leading receiver, Keandre Lambert-Smith, is moving on after four seasons with the Nittany Lions. Lambert-Smith had a career season in 2023, finishing with 673 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The Auburn Tigers have emerged as one of the top teams interested in snatching up Lambert-Smith from the portal. His exit from Penn State is a massive loss for the program and will limit their options at the receiver position.

Jacurri Brown, QB

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

Miami's redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacurri Brown will be transferring as one of the top players at his position in the portal. He will be on his way out of Miami after the Hurricanes brought in former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward to compete for the starting job.

Brown played two seasons at Miami as the backup behind Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia. He has an accurate arm and has thrown for over 400 yards in his career, with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Other notable players in spring transfer portal 2024

Player Position Mikal Harrison-Pilot WR Damonic Williams DL Cormani McClain CB Jason Zandemala IOL Nyjalik Kelly EDGE Tacario Davis CB Bill Norton EDGE Dallan Hayden RB

Who do you think is the biggest name in the transfer portal right now? Let's know in the comments section below.

