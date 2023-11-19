College GameDay guest picker PFT Commenter declares JMU as national champions in hilarious rant against the NCAA

Barstool personality PFT Commenter appeared as a celebrity guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning and made quite an impression.

Commenter stole the show when he said he wanted to declare his alum, James Madison University, national champions. He even slammed the NCAA for rejecting a postseason waiver request from JMU. He said,

"The NCAA has the opportunity to do something fun for a change. Can we do something fun? Everyone would like it. You might be allergic to fun."

"I don't know what you guys are thinking about. But I know, in my constitution, I have the First Amendment right to free speech."

"If we are so lucky to go undefeated this year and end up winning a bowl game, if we get it, I'm gonna use my First Amendment to declare the JMU Dukes national champions."

PFT's speech became the talk of the town on social media. Many fans were also quick to agree with his statements on the show.

According to NCAA rules, programs transitioning from the FCS to FBS are not eligible for postseason games during the first two years of transition. Hence, JMU cannot play for a Sun Belt title or appear in the College Football Playoff Rankings despite its exceptional performances in 2023.

The Dukes are currently at the summit of the SBC East with a 10-0 record. Curt Cignetti's side will face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) in Week 12 before playing their final game this season against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-3) on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Who is PFT Commenter? All we know about the Barstool personality

PFT Commenter, whose real name is Eric Sollenberger, was born on Jan. 31, 1984. He attended Herndon High School in Virginia before graduating from James Madison University.

As per reports, Sollenberger works as a writer and a podcaster. He works as a co-host of the famous 'Pardon My Take' podcast for Barstool Sports.

Sollenberger previously worked as an author for Kissing Suzy Kolber, SBNation and Football Savages. He has also covered the NFL extensively.