College GameDay host Rece Davis makes stance clear on whether media is afraid of criticizing Deion and Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders watched as his son, Shedeur Sanders, slipped down the 2025 NFL draft board. The Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback was initially projected to be an early first-round pick but fell to the fifth round before the Cleveland Browns selected him.

The fall was even more surprising considering how well Sanders performed during his collegiate football career with the Jackson State Tigers and the Buffaloes.

On Thursday, College GameDay host Rece Davis gave his opinion regarding whether members of the media are afraid of criticizing Coach Prime and his NFL-bound son. The veteran host discussed the matter in a conversation with OutKick's Dan Dakich.

"I'm sure some are," Davis said. "I think that when you paint with a broad brush like that, that you don't acknowledge the fact that there will be some people who are and some who aren't. ... There are also probably people who are predisposed not to root for him and to look for every little thing that you might not like."

Davis added that Deion has been kind to him over the past couple of years, and he's had limited interaction with Shedeur.

Davis said that his conversations with Shedeur were great, and he's talented and has a charisma that will serve him well. However, Davis believes that it's not fair to say that all sports media are either protecting or coming at Coach Prime and his son.

Travis Kelce called out Shedeur Sanders' anonymous critics

Shedeur Sanders spent the majority of his senior season as a likely top 5 pick in this year's draft. Cam Ward was the only QB with better draft projections, thereby making Sanders a virtual lock for the QB2 spot.

However, Coach Prime's son endured a monumental fall, one that some view as the worst in modern draft history. Fans are speculating that numerous anonymous reports contributed to the drastic fall.

Future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce seems to believe in the theory, and he's far from pleased with the possible effect of such on Shedeur Sanders' draft stock. On Wednesday's episode of the "The New Heights Podcast", the Kansas City Chiefs icon said,

"I think whoever's the f***ing anonymous person that's f***ing saying this should f***ing come out and say who they were. Like what's that about? Like, if you are going to leak that, then be the one that says, 'Yeah, it just didn't go well for us.' Don't f***ing say that we're anonymous, you know?"

Kelce continued,

"I am not sure why he dropped. I am not sure if it was the interviews or whether it was stuff they saw on film. What I saw on film, I thought he was a much higher pick. And I think that is all that should matter. It does not seem like he is a terrible person. It just seems like he is a motivated football player that is a part of a big football family."

Five quarterbacks were selected before Sanders in this year's draft. The haul included new Browns teammate Dillon Gabriel. Sanders will look to excel in training camp and potentially start for the Browns in the first game of the 2025 regular season.

