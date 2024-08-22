Colorado football tickets: Where to buy game tickets for Deion Sanders' Big 12 showdown?

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders gave fans a heads-up to buy tickets to the Buffaloes' matchup against North Dakota State on Aug. 29 at Folsom Field. Sanders posted a picture of himself standing in the stadium filled with fans. His arms were in the air and the image mentioned filling up the stadium as the game was near.

Fans can go to the Buffaloes' official website to book tickets for the showdown and they can also call the number mentioned in Sanders’ image to book tickets. Sanders shared the post on Wednesday, giving fans enough time to book tickets.

The Bison, a top force in FCS, have cemented their legacy with 17 national championships and 37 conference titles. They have claimed nine titles since 2011 alone.

Under the leadership of new head coach Tim Polasek, an experienced coach from his time at Wyoming, the Bison are expected to have a good season.

On the other side, the Buffaloes had a challenging 2022 season. However, Colorado experienced a resurgence in 2023 and finished with a 4-8 record, narrowly missing out on more victories.

Their offense transformed as they climbed from 126th to 58th in scoring offense and from 117th to 16th in passing offense. This matchup is expected to draw significant attention from football fans nationwide.

Deion Sanders exudes confidence in Colorado's secondary

Deion Sanders has shown optimism regarding his team's defensive capabilities ahead of the upcoming Big 12 season. A focal point of his offseason efforts has been the secondary for the Buffs.

After an open practice, Sanders lauded the performance of his revamped secondary and talked about the depth and physicality of his defensive backs.

"I feel pretty darn good. We got several pass rushers on the outside that can get the job done. It's going to be a problem. Throwing the football against us is going to be a problem. You can see the secondaries upgraded as well. The back end, the safeties, they're as physcial as ever," Sanders said.

Specific players, including Shilo Sanders, have particularly impressed Coach Prime with their contributions.

"Shilo is doing his thing, Cam is doing his thing. Trevor is doing a wonderful job inside. Bentley is doing a wonderful job, as well as Jeremiah Brown. Depth is a key ingredient we all have," he added.

The synergy between a potent pass rush and a secondary has Sanders convinced that opposing offenses will face significant challenges in moving the ball through the air against the Buffaloes.

