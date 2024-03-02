Deion Sanders has been a showman ever since his playing days. He has since taken up a couple of coaching roles at the collegiate level, churning out the next generation of stars. Before his Coach Prime era, he had a stint on TV as a sports broadcaster.

Since the NFL Combine is on, an old video of Prime Time covering the event back in 2018 has surfaced again. It recorded an awkward Sanders moment as Troy Apke ran his 40-yard dash. Coach Prime was caught by surprise by the speed at which the former Penn State Nittany Lions safety ran.

“Aw man, he can run,” Deion Sanders said as Apke dashed across the track.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

When his fellow announcer asked why he was surprised, Coach Prime said he couldn't state the reason on live television.

“You know why I’m surprised. I can't say it on TV but he can run run,” the NFL legend said.

Apke ran a 4.35 40-yard dash, and Sanders was told that he had experience on the track. Coach Prime then walked towards the safety and gave him a tight hug for his performance in the coveted drill.

Apke went to the Washington Commanders in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He is currently a free agent after being waived by his team as he injured his shoulder before the start of the 2023 season. Coach Prime is now the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes based in Boulder.

Also read: "Can you help us win?": Deion Sanders gives Colorado Buffs a reality check as team prepares for first season in Big 12

Deion Sanders: An unfiltered but serious head coach

Deion Sanders finds joy in pretty mundane moments and jokes around with his players during training. However, he is quite a serious head coach and a self-confessed old-school guy. He doesn't like athletes glued to their phones or other forms of distractions. During his time at Jackson State, he berated his players for looking at their phones and not enjoying an important win.

“What’s so important that you got to check a phone right now. What’s that important other than where you are? This is the moment, stay in it! Lock in,” Sanders told the Jackson State team after their 59-3 Orange Blossom Classic in 2022.

Coach Prime's personality is multi-faceted, and there is more than meets the eye, but what remains constant is his love for the game.

Also read: "The timing is impeccable, the conference is impeccable": Deion Sanders shares optimism for Colorado’s new chapter in Big 12 after dismal Pac-12 run

What do you think of Coach Prime's awkward moment on TV? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.