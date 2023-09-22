Colorado vs Oregon football rivalry history: More about the Pac-12 rivalry

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes stroll into Eugene, Oregon, as 21-point underdogs for Week 4 of college football.

The Buffaloes haven't beaten the Ducks since 2016, and they only did so narrowly 41-38. Both 3-0 schools are ranked, with Oregon at No. 10 and the Buffs at No. 19.

Coach Prime's squad faces a tough ask, as CU takes on an Oregon offense led by Bo Nix. In his second season with the Ducks after transferring in from Auburn, Nix is the best signal-caller to don an Oregon jersey since Marcus Mariota.

This is a problem for the Buffs defense, as it has to face an elite passer without its best defensive player. Travis Hunter is out for a few weeks after suffering a liver laceration during the Colorado State game.

The player suffered the injury after a horrific tackle by CSU defensive back Henry Blackburn. Initially, it was thought that Hunter was OK. He went back to the field to take snaps on offense and defense. After halftime, it was reported that the player couldn't continue playing and was taken to a local hospital for further analysis.

His absence is sure to impact Shedeur Sanders, as Hunter is also the best target at wide receiver in the Buffaloes offense.

Colorado vs. Oregon: Head-to-head

The Ducks and the Buffaloes have met 10 times since 2002, and Oregon won nine of those meetings. Oregon demolished the Buffaloes 49-10 last year, with Bo Nix throwing for 274 yards with two touchdowns.

But this is a completely different Buffs team, entirely built by Coach Prime.

How long has the rivalry between Colorado and Oregon been going on?

This is a rather recent rivalry, as Colorado only joined the Pac-12 in 2011. Since then, the teams have faced each other 10 times.

When was the last time the Buffaloes beat the Ducks?

It was Week 4 of the 2016 season when CU last beat Orgon. The Buffaloes traveled to Eugene, Oregon, and defeated the Ducks 41-38. Steven Montez played quarterback for Colorado and Dakota Prukop did so for Oregon.