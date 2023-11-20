Colorado vs Utah football history: H2H, Records, and more

The Colorado vs Utah game of week 13 will be an interesting game in the Pac-12 conference. After starting the season with a bang, Deion Sanders and his Colorado team have been struggling in the last few games.

After their win over Arizona State, the Colorado Buffaloes have been unable to replicate the success they had at the beginning of the season. Week 12 saw them be demolished by Washington State 56-14, establishing a disappointing five-game losing streak.

So far, the Buffs have established a 4-7 campaign this season (1-7 in the Pac-12), bringing an end to their hopes of bowl eligibility.

On the other hand, the Utah Utes, who were the Pac-12 champions last season, have not been successful in establishing the same kind of dominance this year.

In week 13, they suffered a shocking 42-18 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats, bringing their campaign to a 7-4 record (4-4 in the Pac-12).

Colorado vs Utah: Head-to-head

The Colorado vs Utah rivalry series dates back to as early as 1903, when these two teams clashed with each other for the first time. Colorado won the debut game, whitewashing Utah 22-0, and the rivalry came to be known as the Rumble in the Rockies rivalry.

So far, the Colorado vs Utah rivalry has witnessed 69 games being played together. The Utes are currently leading the series 34-32-3 and will be looking forward to increasing the lead this upcoming weekend.

Notable records in the Colorado vs Utah series

The Colorado Buffaloes have the record for the largest margin of victory in this series. During the 1951 campaign, the Buffs locked horns with Utah at their home ground in Boulder. Colorado emerged victorious in that game, whitewashing Utah with a 54-0 final score.

The smallest margin of victory is also an accomplishment held by the Buffs. This took place in the 1934 season in another home game in Boulder.

After a nail-biting clash, the game finished with both teams scoring single digits. But in the end, the Buffs emerged victorious with a single point, as the final score read 7-6.

When was the last time Colorado won against Utah?

It has been a while since the Buffaloes emerged victorious in this rivalry. The last time Colorado defeated Utah was back in 2016.

This was played at Folsom Field, the home turf of the Buffaloes. Colorado won 27-22, bringing an end to a four-game losing streak in the series prior to that game.

When was the last time Utah won against Colorado?

Currently, the Utah Utes are on a six-game winning streak in the Colorado vs Utah rivalry series. After clinching a 34-13 win in 2017 at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utes have not lost a single game against the Buffs.

Last season, they traveled to Folsom Field, where they humiliated Colorado 63-21 in front of their home crowd.