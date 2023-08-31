Utah football's Rice Eccles stadium: Seating capacity, cost, record attendance and more about Utes' home field

The Rice-Eccles Stadium is an outdoor stadium that hosts Utah football games and was the key stadium in the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Located on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, the stadium held the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics. It was even temporarily renamed the Rice-Eccles Olympic Stadium.

Before it became the sole home of Utah football, the Rice-Eccles Stadium hosted the Real Salt Lake soccer team from 2005-2008 before they departed for the Rio Tinto Stadium.

Utah football stadium capacity

The Rice-Eccles has a sitting capacity of 51,444, and its biggest-ever crowd came against the USC Trojans in 2022 when 53,609 fans thronged the stadium to watch the Utah football team take on their biggest rivals for the Pac-12 championship.

Rice Eccles Stadium's construction cost

The original cost is estimated at $50 million, but since then, renovations and expansion works have been done up to the tune of $80 million.

Why is it called Rice-Eccles Stadium?

The stadium was previously called Rice Stadium and had been built in 1927 but had to be renovated after it was announced in 1995 that Salt Lake City had been awarded the rights to host the 2002 Winter Olympic games.

Spencer Eccles, the chairman of the First Security Corporation bank, donated $10 million towards the project. The university decided to add George Eccles' name to the patron who funded the 1972 renovation job, Robert Rice.

What is the elevation of the Utah football stadium?

The Rice-Eccles Stadium has a classic North-South configuration with an elevation of 4,637 feet or 1,413 meters above sea level and 400 feet or 120 meters above Salt Lake City.

How old is Rice-Eccles Stadium?

After the end of the 1997 season, the old stadium was demolished and was ready for the start of the 1998 season.

The Rice-Eccles Stadium has been hosting football matches for 25 years now.

Utah football hosts Florida today

The Utah Utes open their 2023 season with a matchup against the Florida Gators at the Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET.

They finished last season with a 10-4 record and a second consecutive Pac-12 championship after beating Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans in the conference championship game.

Standing in coach Kyle Whittingham's way in a bid for the Pac-12 three-peat are ties against Washington, Oregon and Caleb Williams-led USC.

The Rice-Eccles Stadium will host a new class of opponents as Utah is moving to the Big 12 next season as part of the conference realignment and expansion moves that have disrupted college sports.

The Utah Utes have turned the Rice-Eccles Stadium into a veritable fortress and have a 10-1 record over the last 11 games.