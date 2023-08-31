How to watch Florida vs Utah game today? - Time, channel, TV schedule and live Stream, August 31 | College Football Week 1

The Florida Gators will start their season against the No. 14 ranked Utah Utes at the Rice-Ecclers Stadium in a non-conference tie.

This is one of week one's most anticipated ties as it pits two Power Five teams against each other. This will be the third meeting between the sides with the Gators holding the advantage with two wins.

The Gators and Utah Utes faced off in week one last season with the Utes narrowly losing by 29-26. The team has a 10-1 record in their last 11 home games favoring them for this tie.

What channel is Florida vs. Utah on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app

The meeting between Florida and Utah will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Florida vs. Utah start time

Date: Thursday, Aug. 31

Thursday, Aug. 31 Kickoff: 8:00 PM ET.

Florida vs. Utah will kick off at 8:00 PM ET from the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Utah's season expectations

The Utah Utes finished last season on a high note with a Pac-12 championship win against the USC Trojans with a 10-4 record.

This season will be Utah's last season in the Pac-12 as they prepare for a move to the Big 12 amid the conference realignment and expansion games enveloping college sports.

Coach Kyle Whittingham got a boost when experienced quarterback Cameron Rising opted to return for his senior year. Last season, he went 249-of-385 with a 64.7% pass completion resulting in 3,034 yards, 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Utah will have a tough opposition in their bid for a conference three-peat as they face Caleb Williams-led USC, Oregon and Washington. At a minimum, a conference championship game appearance is expected.

What are the season's goals for Florida?

The Gators under coach Billy Napier had a 6-7 record last season that they'll be hoping to improve on.

The team had to deal with a big change at quarterback after losing Anthony Richardson to the NFL draft. Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz was named the starting quarterback by Napier.

Last season for Wisconsin, Mertz went 164 for 286 and a 57.3% pass completion rate resulting in 19 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions.

In the SEC East Division, The Gators have to contend with stiff opposition from the Tennessee Volunteers and back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Anything past the conference championship game for Billy Napier's team would be an accomplishment.

The tasty tie against the Utah Utes, Pac-12 champions will likely give a strong indication as to just how far the Gators can go this season.