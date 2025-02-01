Colston Loveland Dark Horse NFL possibilities: Exploring 5 off-the-wall landing spots for Michigan TE ft. Tennessee Titans

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland could be an NFL game-changer. Probably the top TE in a draft full of impressive pass catchers, Loveland is a major NFL prospect. The list of teams willing to spend a first-round pick on a tight end may not be extensive. But those teams will be lining up to try to grab Loveland, whose size and receiving skills make him an intriguing prospect.

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Loveland is fast enough to get downfield against linebackers but big enough to blow up defensive backs in run blocking. In three Michigan seasons, Loveland had 117 catches for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was a standout on the 2023 team in particular.

But enough about the teams likely to nab Loveland. The Denver Broncos need tight end help, the LA Chargers would be a reunion with Jim Harbaugh and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow needs help in Cincinnati. What about some dark horse spots?

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 NFL draft dark-horse landing spots for Colston Loveland

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

#5. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts watched rookie QB Anthony Richardson struggle through an awful 2024 campaign and need to give him better weapons. Colston Loveland would help on two fronts: his downfield receiving talent and his competent block abilities. The Colts pick 14th, which is probably around the ceiling for Loveland, but he'd be a solid choice at that pick if they feel like taking a tight end that high.

#4. Washington Commanders

On the other hand, the Commanders might represent the back end of Loveland's NFL draft possibilities. After a run through the NFC championship game, the team is certainly on the radar for 2025. QB Jayden Daniels could certainly use Loveland as yet another pass target. The problem is that Washington picks 29th, and it seems deeply unlikely that Loveland is still available then. Time will tell.

#3. Carolina Panthers

On the other hand, Carolina isn't going to grab Colston Loveland off the board as high as pick eight. But a trade-down deal would make sense for the team that was second-worst in offense in the NFL in 2024. Carolina seems viable as a team that might trade down and use a later pick on Loveland. The Panthers could certainly use a game-breaking tight end prospect.

#2. New England Patriots

The fewest passing yards in the NFL in 2024? That would be the Patriots. No, Loveland isn't going with the fourth pick. But New England is a team that could be on the move trade-wise. They're not looking for one of the big-armed QBs and might yield the pick to somebody who is. Obviously, passing help (and blocking help) could be big for New England.

#1. Tennessee Titans

The Titans 2024 season was so awful that they feel like a team that needs help everywhere. And while it's not quite that dire, here's a scenario worth considering. Tennessee has the top pick, and no, they're not taking Colston Loveland No. 1 overall. But what they might do is trade the pick, and in the trade fallout, draft a half dozen outstanding young prospects over the first couple of rounds.

If part of Tennessee's swap is a trade into the mid to late round, the team certainly wouldn't mind Loveland. An athletic receiving tight end is always useful, particularly for a franchise that seems to need help almost everywhere.

What do you think of Colston Loveland's NFL draft landing spots? Share your take on the young tight end in our comment section below!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.