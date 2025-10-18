"Complete fraud," "He's going undrafted": Carson Beck flamed by fans for throwing 4 INTs vs. Louisville as Miami suffers crushing loss

College football fans berated Miami quarterback Carson Beck after throwing four interceptions in the Hurricanes' 24-21 upset loss to Louisville on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.Beck, who has logged three interceptions in five games this season, had his passes telegraphed by the Cardinals' defense, intercepting two passes each in the second and fourth quarters, including Miami's final play of the game.The horrible performance caught the ire of fans, who saw how Beck unraveled in a crucial ACC clash. One fan described him as someone who can't be trusted in pressure-packed situations.&quot;Carson Beck sucks. Complete fraud,&quot; the fan wrote on X.Another fan was turned off by Beck's miscues, causing him to tamp down his NFL draft expectations on the senior QB.&quot;Carson Beck Jesus Christ he going undrafted off of this game,&quot; he said.Other college football enthusiasts, who were stunned by Beck's error-prone night, had their degrading descriptions on the Georgia transfer, with some calling it a &quot;choke job&quot; and a &quot;meltdown.&quot;Vinnie D @_VINNIE_DLINKAbsolute CHOKE JOB from Carson Beck! Unbelievable #CFB #Miami #UpsetQ @SirESPNLINKCarson Beck just sold them with 4 INTJuicy J @Juicy_J_713LINKClassic Carson Beck meltdown game.Patrick @Patjam77LINKMiami should ask for a refund from Carson Beck for their NIL moneyBefore Week 8, Beck was joint first with Alabama QB in BetMGM's odds for the 2025 Heisman Trophy at +350. But the loss and his lackluster performance against Louisville could trigger a betting line downtrend once the games conclude over the weekend.