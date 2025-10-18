"Complete fraud," "He's going undrafted": Carson Beck flamed by fans for throwing 4 INTs vs. Louisville as Miami suffers crushing loss

By Geoff
Modified Oct 18, 2025 02:56 GMT
Miami quarterback Carson Beck (Image Source: IMAGN)
Miami quarterback Carson Beck (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans berated Miami quarterback Carson Beck after throwing four interceptions in the Hurricanes' 24-21 upset loss to Louisville on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Beck, who has logged three interceptions in five games this season, had his passes telegraphed by the Cardinals' defense, intercepting two passes each in the second and fourth quarters, including Miami's final play of the game.

The horrible performance caught the ire of fans, who saw how Beck unraveled in a crucial ACC clash. One fan described him as someone who can't be trusted in pressure-packed situations.

"Carson Beck sucks. Complete fraud," the fan wrote on X.
Another fan was turned off by Beck's miscues, causing him to tamp down his NFL draft expectations on the senior QB.

"Carson Beck Jesus Christ he going undrafted off of this game," he said.
Other college football enthusiasts, who were stunned by Beck's error-prone night, had their degrading descriptions on the Georgia transfer, with some calling it a "choke job" and a "meltdown."

Before Week 8, Beck was joint first with Alabama QB in BetMGM's odds for the 2025 Heisman Trophy at +350. But the loss and his lackluster performance against Louisville could trigger a betting line downtrend once the games conclude over the weekend.

Geoff

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Edited by Geoff
