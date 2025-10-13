IN PIC: Miami QB Carson Beck’s sister Kylie greets fans in a glamorous LBD on IG

The sister of Miami quarterback Carson Beck, Kylie Beck, posted her latest glam photo on social media on Sunday while his brother is on a bye week.There are no college football-related activities for the 6-foot-4 signal-caller, giving the former Georgia Spirit Squad member an opportunity to shine.Kylie Beck had a treat for her fans on Sunday night, posing on her little black dress on her Instagram Stories page with a caption: &quot;Hello, it's me!&quot; A college football enthusiast who loved fashion also posted the photo on X.Currently, Kylie is seen during her brother's games every weekend and thrown her full support on him. She previously wore an orange and green dress, representing two of the Hurricanes' three colors.The sister's love for her older brother has brought positive vibes so far in Miami's 2025 college football campaign, with Carson Beck leading the Hurricanes to a 5-0 record, which is good enough for a No. 2 ranking in the AP poll for Week 8.Also Read: &quot;Shittier version of Kyler Murray&quot;: CFB fans brutally roast Thomas Castellanos for throwing 2 costly INTs in FSU's 28-22 loss to Carson Beck's MiamiCarson Beck's Miami Hurricanes begin brutal seven-week stretch with clash against LouisvilleThe Miami Hurricanes exhausted their two byes this season and head to the toughest stretch where they'll play seven straight games against ACC foes.The Mario Cristobal-coached team begins its final push to the college football playoffs against Louisville on Oct. 17. The Cardinals had their four-game winning streak snapped against Virginia and will look to regain their form in the clash.Jeff Brohm's men have averaged 36 points per game and ranked 21st in the nation in passing yards at 289 yards per game. Quarterback Miller Moss has 120 of 179 completions for 1,358 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown also excelled in rushing, running for 334 yards and 126 yards, respectively. Both of them had three TDs.Wide receiver Chris Bell gained 502 yards in 35 receptions with four touchdowns while Caullin Lacy has 287 yards in 27 receptions.In terms of defense, Miami will have its hands full on defensive lineman Clev Lubin, who leads Louisville with four sacks and 34 yards lost on sacks this season.Wesley Bailey and Antonio Watts supports Lubin with two sacks each while D'Angelo Hutchinson and TJ Quinn have combined for 63 tackles and three interceptions.Louisville aims to inflict a blemish in Miami's immaculate record and hope to climb back in the AP Top 25 poll. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, look to conquer the Cardinals and extend their winning streak to six games.Read More: Miami WR CJ Daniels pays special tribute to Kyren Lacy during FSU clash amid new details emerging on car crash involving ex-LSU WR