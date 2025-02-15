"Dad used to drop me at school in a Lambo": When Deion Sanders Jr. opened up about Coach Prime fulfilling his responsibilities as a father

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, is known for being flashy and drawing attention wherever he goes. What goes somewhat under the radar is what kind of a father he's been to his kids, and not just the ones that he's coached on the football field at Colorado.

Coach Prime's oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., has fond memories from when he was younger that he shared on Jan. 11.

"My dad used to drop me off at school in a Lambo," Sanders Jr. said. "It was so loud. You know it's carpool when you young, so all the kids used to have to lift the door up. It was hard."

Most vehicles in a school carpool line are minivans or inconspicuous models. A Lamborghini doesn't quite fit that mold, making that memory a special one for Deion Jr.

"It was just normal to us," Coach Prime said. "But I didn't know until he became a grown man and said, 'Dad, I used to really love when you took me to school in a Lambo.'"

Coach Prime and his sons' futures

Coach Prime coached his two younger sons, Shedeur and Shilo, at Jackson State and then with the Buffaloes. Deion Jr. has a big part in showcasing that program, dealing with content creation and social media.

Coach Prime is excited for April's NFL draft, one in which Shedeur will likely be taken off the board pretty early. Sanders' excitement is based on the fact that he gets to sit back and be a parent watching his kid fulfill a dream.

Before the Super Bowl, on Radio Row in New Orleans, Brie and Nikki Bella asked Sanders if he has a preference for where Shedeur ends up in the NFL.

"Nah, not really," Deion said. "I'm just open. I trust God so much. Wherever he goes, I think he belongs to wherever he goes. But we're excited. We're excited for Shilo, as well. We all know that. ... But it's gonna be a great moment because I've sat in all the seats.

"So, this is my last time sitting in that seat. I've never sat in that seat as a parent with a kid that's getting drafted, my son. I've been the kid, the coach, and now being the parent. It's gonna be good."

Shedeur shared the same relaxed view.

"I'd say my scenery is gonna change," Shedeur said on his podcast. "But I'm ready for new challenges."

Sanders and his sons will watch draft night in the basketball gym at Colorado, also inviting the student body and others to the event.

