Dan Lanning contract buyout: How much does Oregon HC owe the Ducks if he leaves the program?

As the legendary Nick Saban bows out of coaching college football, Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning is among the names rumored as his replacement. This is hardly any surprise, as Lanning has distinguished himself as one of the rising stars of college football coaching.

The 37-year-old was handed his first head coaching role by Oregon in 2022, and in two years, he has garnered an impressive 22-5 record. He led the Ducks to a 12-2 finish in 2023, losing to the Washington Huskies twice: once during the regular season and in the Pac-12 championship game.

Although he has come out to debunk rumors linking him to Alabama, it is still a good time to examine the details of Lanning’s contract. His buyout, especially, will be of great interest to Oregon fans, who will be hoping the young coach doesn’t get snatched from their team.

What is Dan Lanning’s contract buyout?

Dan Lanning’s contract buyout is $20 million. This buyout is included in the contract extension Lanning signed with the Ducks back in Jul. 2023. The new contract raised the coach’s salary from $4 million annually to a sum of $7 million annually, extending through to 2028.

He will be required to pay the $20 million buyout should he choose to leave the Ducks at any point before the contract terminates in 2028.

The contract is also fully guaranteed, which implies that Lanning will be paid the full amount of the contract if he gets fired before its expiration. The contract made him the second-highest-paid coach then in the Pac-12 and included several other perks, like a $200,000 annual salary increment.

Lanning at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

With Dan Lanning restating his commitment to the Oregon Ducks and denying rumors of a move to Alabama, Oregon begins a new chapter. The Ducks will start competing in an enlarged Big Ten come fall, beginning a new post-Pac-12 era for the team.

The new era will also involve rebuilding the team, with the imminent exit of important players like senior quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix has been an integral part of Lanning’s Oregon team. And we’ll be seeing the Ducks line up without him for the first time under Lanning. Finding the perfect answer to this quarterback question will be one of the measures to weigh Lanning’s coaching job next when the season starts.

While Alabama’s search for Saban’s replacement continues, Lanning and his staff will be working on getting their team ready for action next season.