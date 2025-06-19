  • home icon
  • "Dan Lanning looking like a clown didn’t work?": CFB fans react as 5-star CB Brandon Arrington ditches Oregon for Texas A&M

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jun 19, 2025 19:45 GMT
Dan Lanning has been hard at work on the recruitment ahead of the 2025 college football season. The Oregon Ducks coach was on the trail of five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington to bolster Oregon's ranks for years to come.

However, according to Hayes Fawcett, Arrington has ditched the Ducks and is set to take his talents to the Texas A&M Aggies.

Following the news, college football fans had a field day at Lanning's expense.

One fan said:

"Dan Lanning looking like a clown didn’t work???"
Another said:

"Another swing and miss by Oregon 😂"

Another added:

"You can’t even pay players to play in Oregon 😭😭😭"

However, some fans were less harsh.

One fan said:

"I figured he Wasn’t gonna come to Oregon bc we have two elite cb in finney & afford"
One chipped in:

"I know for a fact this was a BID war"

Another said:

"Terrible decision"

Brandon Arrington is viewed as the top cornerback recruit for 2026 and his decision to choose the Aggies over the Ducks has stung the fan base. However, Dan Lanning and his troops will look to bounce back as there's still enough time to land an array of priority recruits.

The Ducks enjoyed a perfect regular season in 2024, winning all 13 games. However, their playoff journey was unceremoniously ended by eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

What's next for Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks?

Dan Lanning is entering his fourth season as the Ducks' head coach. The defensive guru accumulated coaching experience from top-tier CFB programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs before taking over in Oregon.

Since his joining, the Ducks have become one of the most consistent teams in college football. Oregon has recorded three straight 10-win seasons. In fact, the team has posted more wins in every campaign.

Next up for Lanning and his troops is the 2025 regular season, where they're looking to come out on top in the uber-competitive Big Ten. They'll aim for a deeper postseason run where they'll potentially go one or two steps further than last season.

