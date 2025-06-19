"Dan Lanning looking like a clown didn’t work?": CFB fans react as 5-star CB Brandon Arrington ditches Oregon for Texas A&M

Dan Lanning has been hard at work on the recruitment ahead of the 2025 college football season. The Oregon Ducks coach was on the trail of five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington to bolster Oregon's ranks for years to come.

Ad

However, according to Hayes Fawcett, Arrington has ditched the Ducks and is set to take his talents to the Texas A&M Aggies.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the news, college football fans had a field day at Lanning's expense.

One fan said:

"Dan Lanning looking like a clown didn’t work???"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another said:

"Another swing and miss by Oregon 😂"

Another added:

"You can’t even pay players to play in Oregon 😭😭😭"

However, some fans were less harsh.

One fan said:

"I figured he Wasn’t gonna come to Oregon bc we have two elite cb in finney & afford"

Expand Tweet

Ad

One chipped in:

"I know for a fact this was a BID war"

Another said:

"Terrible decision"

Brandon Arrington is viewed as the top cornerback recruit for 2026 and his decision to choose the Aggies over the Ducks has stung the fan base. However, Dan Lanning and his troops will look to bounce back as there's still enough time to land an array of priority recruits.

The Ducks enjoyed a perfect regular season in 2024, winning all 13 games. However, their playoff journey was unceremoniously ended by eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ad

What's next for Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks?

Dan Lanning is entering his fourth season as the Ducks' head coach. The defensive guru accumulated coaching experience from top-tier CFB programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs before taking over in Oregon.

Since his joining, the Ducks have become one of the most consistent teams in college football. Oregon has recorded three straight 10-win seasons. In fact, the team has posted more wins in every campaign.

Next up for Lanning and his troops is the 2025 regular season, where they're looking to come out on top in the uber-competitive Big Ten. They'll aim for a deeper postseason run where they'll potentially go one or two steps further than last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More