Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has had several analysts taking aim at him this season as he grabbed the college football headlines for both the right and wrong reasons.

Fox Sports analyst Danny Kanell has never hidden his dislike of Sanders. After Northwestern coach David Braun was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year after taking over from Pat Fitzgerald, Kanell went on the warpath again.

He took to X (formerly called Twitter) to praise Braun while also subtly flaming the Colorado coach Sanders:

"What a story. David Braun took over a disaster. Went to work. Built a great culture. Never complained. Never threw his players under the bus. No celebrities showed up. College Gameday nor Big Noon Fox. But he just won. What. A. Turnaround. From 1 win a year ago to 7!!! (Not 4)."

The beef between Danny Kanell and Deion Sanders

The beef between Danny Kanell and Deion Sanders started when the Colorado coach refuted a reporter's claim that he was a Seminole, or a person who represents Florida State University, as he played for them in the late 1980s.

Sanders was adamant that he graduated from an HBCU, Talladega College,in 2020, as he never technically graduated from FSU before declaring for the NFL draft.

Kanell took to X to criticize Coach Prime for that stance.

"Wow. The lack of respect for the school that gave him his start is wild. The same school that retired his jersey. The same school that let him be Prime. There is a way to handle this question, and this ain’t it," Kanell tweeted.

The Colorado Buffaloes clash against the Colorado State Rams was an early season epic, and the Rocky Showdown delivered on entertainment and controversy in equal parts.

With the Rams proving to be a harder opponent than they were given credit for and holding the lead deep into the third quarter, Kanell took another opportunity to get in a sly dig against Sanders on X.

"Imagine that. Appears Jay Norvell was spending the week studying film and game planning instead of doing interviews and selling sunglasses," Kanell tweeted.

A few weeks later, "Saturday Night Live" did a sketch of Deion Sanders with the fake Sanders exclaiming how awesome his team was. Kanell took to X to share his feelings, which led to some fans labeling him 'bitter'.

"SNL absolutely nailed this on Deion Sanders," Kanell tweeted.

There are several analysts who do not approve of Deion Sanders, his methods and his flashy lifestyle, but that has been the case since Prime was a player and will likely continue during his time as a coach.