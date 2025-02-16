Darien Porter NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Iowa State CB ft. Atlanta

Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter has been a staple on the defense for several seasons. He has been with the Cyclones for five seasons, playing a significant role in the past three. This past season, he registered 18 total tackles, including 12 solo efforts, two passes defended and three interceptions.

As a result of his impressive season. Darien Porter is projected to be picked in the late second or early third round. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the 50th-ranked player in the 2025 NFL draft and the No. 7-ranked CB.

Since he is behind the elite group of CBs at the top of the draft, he is likely to be drafted by a team that has CB as their second or third most position to address. They will draft to address their biggest needs in the first or second round, and then look at CB afterward. These are three teams that are good fits for Darien Porter.

Top three landing spots for Iowa State CB Darien Porter

#1 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have the 15th pick in the draft, and as a result, might have the option to select Benjamin Morrison. However, the Falcons also desperately need an Edge with Matthew Judon and Lorenzo Carter hitting free agency. As a result, the team could look to address CB with its second or third (fourth-round) pick. If Darien Porter is available, he would be a good selection.

#2 Cincinnati Bengals

While the Bengals have one of the best QB and wide receiver duos in the league in Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, the team is flawed around them. With their number two wide receiver, Tee Higgins, possibly hitting free agency, the Bengals might look to grab a WR or TE in the first round as a cheap replacement.

However, the Bengals also need help on defense. If they select an offensive player in the first round, they are likely to look at defensive options in the second round. Darien Porter would be a great building block for the Bengals.

#3 Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams will likely be looking at offensive pieces with the 26th pick. They are planning to trade Cooper Kupp and as a result, could use a WR replacement. Additionally, with QB Matthew Stafford aging, they could look at OT options to help him as he slows down. The Rams will likely look at CB options afterward and Porter would make sense for them to pick.

