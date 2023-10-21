David Pollack injury: Looking back at Georgia DE's career-ending setback

Former ESPN "College GameDay" analyst David Pollack had a sensational collegiate career and was considered one of the best linebackers in his class after getting drafted into the NFL. However, it all came crashing down with one injury.

Pollack had a legendary college football career as part of the early 2000s Georgia Bulldogs team. He was a consensus First Team All-American from 2002-2004 while winning the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in 2004.

After being picked No. 17 overall in the 2005 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Pollack assimilated quickly into the league. In only the second game of his second season against the Cleveland Browns, disaster struck.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Pollack told the story on an episode of the "UNPACKIN' it" podcast.

“I hit Reuben Droughns, and he hit me harder,” Pollack said.

The defensive end lay on the ground unmoving and had to be stretchered away from the gridiron. Later, it was revealed that Pollack had a fractured C-6—a broken neck.

“It’s the best thing to ever happen to me in my life. God slowed me down and told me to be still and listen,” David Pollack said. “I looked around and started to see who was in my life for the right reasons.”

He was advised that it would be dangerous to go back to football, and in 2008, he officially retired.

Expand Tweet

David Pollack's career after football

David Pollack joined the cast of ESPN's "College GameDay" show in 2011 and was one of the most popular hosts analyzing college football games. He was let go in 2023 as part of broader cost-saving measures by the network.

After losing his job on ESPN's "College GameDay" in July, David Pollack shared a classy statement referencing how he recovered from being forced to retire due to his neck injury.

“I have no clue what’s next in my life,” Pollack said. “But one thing God’s shown me all along the way, man, is he is for me. He’s not against me. NFL, broke my neck, career is over, I find TV. Found coaching the last couple of years. Found speaking the last couple of years.

“I know God’s got something amazing for me. I don’t know what it’s gonna be, but thank you to all my teammates and all the people that played a part in it, and all you that watched and cheered me on.”

With the way he bounced back from a career-ending injury, there's little doubt that David Pollack will emerge from the setback of his broadcasting career getting cut short.