“Dawg” - $50 million worth Deion Sanders hypes up son Shedeur Sanders as Colorado QB has fun time during CFB offseason

Shedeur Sanders seems to be enjoying the offseason quite well. After suffering multiple injuries during last season, he is expected to come back healthy. As many are expecting his next season to be the best yet, he’s recovering well this offseason. Even though he is no longer at an HBCU, he popped up at the Fan Fest of the CIAA Tournament.

It was definitely a big deal in the HBCU basketball scene. Furthermore, the Jerry Rice Award winner wasn't just there to blend in; he was also representing Wendy's, one of the sponsors. Along with that, he also mingled with fans and even caught some of the women's championship game action.

After the tournament, he took to Instagram and shared snaps of himself rocking his own merch. He paired his merch with a diamond necklace along with a black puffer jacket and black cargo pants. Not to mention, he also shared an image of him chilling with Jordan Seaton.

He captioned the pictures: "Be legendary.” And guess who showed some love? His dad! Deion Sanders left a comment that surely pumped Shedeur up.

“Dawg,” he commented on his son’s post.

Fans lauded Shedeur Sanders on his post

Deion wasn’t the only one hyping up his son. Many others commented on his post. In just a few hours, his post garnered nearly two hundred comments and thousands of likes. There was hardly any negative comment on his post. Here are a few top reactions from his fans:

