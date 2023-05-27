Deandre Hopkins college football stats: How effective was the 5-time All-Pro WR at Clemson? 

DeAndre Hopkins began his remarkable journey to stardom during his collegiate career at Clemson University. His time at Clemson was nothing short of extraordinary, as he showcased his exceptional skills and established himself as a dominant force on the football field.

He attended D.W. Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina. In his senior year, he was rated the 12th-best wide receiver in the country and No.1 from the State of South Carolina. Having received many offers from reputable colleges, he committed to playing college football at Clemson.

From the moment he stepped foot on campus, it was evident that he possessed a rare combination of speed, agility, and hands that would make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. We take a look at his performance in his three seasons with the Tigers.

Hopkins' Exploits at Clemson

Hopkins immediately became an important member of the Tigers team as a freshman. His first saw him appear in 12 games for the program, recording 52 receptions for 637 yards and 4 touchdowns. At this time he was also involved with Clemson's basketball team.

Hopkins continued to show his brilliance as a wide receiver in his sophomore year at Clemson. He started all 14 games for the Tigers in the 2011 season, ending with a 10-4 record. The wide receiver caught 72 passes for 978 yards and 5 touchdowns.

With his importance in Dabo Swinney's team evident, Hopkins entered his junior year with loads of confidence. The season ended up his best in college football, leading Clemson to their first 11-win season since 1981.

The 2012 season saw him record an outstanding 82 receptions for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games. His 206 career receptions were the most by a Clemson Tigers receiver since Aaron Kelly, who accumulated 232 from 2005-2008.

He only trails Sammy Watkins in career receiving yards by a Clemson receiver, with 3,020 and most single-season receiving yards with 1,405. In January 2013, he decided against returning for his senior year and declared for the NFL Draft.

Where will Hopkins play next?

The Arizona Cardinals announced the release of Hopkins on Friday. The wide receiver has been subjected to speculations of exiting the Cardinals for months. However, after the franchise was unable to secure a trade, they made the decision to cut him.

After playing 10 seasons in the NFL, the five-time Pro Bowler is set to find his third team in the league. Without a doubt, he is currently the most coveted wide receiver in the league and it's expected that many teams will try to acquire him.

The NFL world is definitely anticipating the wide receiver's next landing spot. A couple of teams have been tagged "good fit" by NFL analysts, however, the decision rest on the three-time All-Pro receiver.

