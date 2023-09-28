Deion Sanders 30 for 30: How to watch in 2023, cast list, reviews and more explored

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has had quite the career both as a player and now as a coach. Several stories have been told about his storied career as a two-way player and ESPN captured this intriguing facet of his career on their 30 for 30 series.

Sanders famously made history in his career as the only player to have ever appeared in both the World Series and the Super Bowl during his dual MLB and NFL career.

"Deion's Double Play" is episode No. 20 on ESPN's much-vaunted 30 for 30 series that explores the most extraordinary and interesting incidences in sports history.

How to watch Deion Sanders 30 for 30

"Deion's Double Play" is available to watch and stream on ESPN and ESPN+ in 2023. It can also be bought or rented on Apple TV online, Amazon and Google Play.

Cast, production and reviews

The series was produced by SMAC Films owned by Deion Sanders and NFL Films and had its premiere in Atlanta. Ken Rodgers and Eric Powers were the directors of the segment.

The voiceover for the segment is provided by Atlanta artist Ludacris and longtime Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz also makes an appearance.

A review by 'Awful Announcing' gives the documentary a low 60s score out of 100 and calls it a step down from Ken Rodger's previous 30 for 30 pieces.

It was described as not too intriguing since film evidence of the 24 hours isn't readily available throughout the documentary.

Things to know

"Deion's Double Play" premiered on January 21, 2019, and has a runtime of 50 minutes.

Some of the celebrities that graced the premiere included artists Jermaine Dupri and Keri Hilson alongside Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Atlanta mayor.

The series details the incredible feat by Deion Sanders on October 10, 1992, who accomplished something rare. He played for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Championship and immediately left for the airport.

He traveled to Miami on the same day and played for the Atlanta Falcons the next day in their NFL game against the Miami Dolphins. Except, he wasn't done just yet.

Sanders returned to Pittsburgh to play for the Braves that same evening. In addition, Deion Sanders had a batting average of .304 and led the NCLS league in triples in the 1992 season.

The 30 for 30 episode certainly tells a tale of a superstar at the peak of his powers who almost played three major sports and why Deion Sanders earned the moniker "Prime Time" and still justifies it to this date.