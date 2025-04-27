Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Carolyne echoes Terry Bradshaw Jr.’s Archie Manning comparisons with Coach Prime and sons

Coach Prime and Carolyne Sanders share two children: Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. Carolyne was married to Coach Prime from 1989 to 1998, and still maintains a cordial relationship with the football icon.

Ad

Prime's son from his second marriage (with Biggers-Sanders), Shedeur Sanders, thrived with the Colorado Buffaloes and was instrumental in finishing the season with a 9-4 record. However, it didn't keep him from slipping into the fifth round of the 2025 draft before the Cleveland Browns picked him.

Carolyne Sanders posted a screenshot on her Instagram story of a message from Pastor Terry Bradshaw Jr. about Shedeur and Deion Sanders' situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the post made via Carolyne's Instagram stories:

Ad

Trending

Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, Carolyne, echoes Terry Bradshaw Jr.’s Archie Manning comparisons with Deion Sanders and his sons.

She added a picture of Deion Sanders with his sons and one of Archie Manning and his sons, Peyton and Eli.

Ad

Here's the picture:

The Sanders and the Mannings

All the members of the Manning dynasty were selected in the Top 2 of the draft. On the other hand, Deion Sanders and his sons needed to wait a lot longer for their names to be called.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Coach Prime and his sons?

Coach Prime has signed a bumper new contract extension with the Colorado Buffaloes. He's now one of the best-paid head coaches in college football, and not going anywhere anytime soon.

Deion has earned a reputation for his savvy dealings in the transfer portal and for building an exciting game-day atmosphere. The Colorado Buffaloes have come leaps and bounds since handing over the keys of the program to the football legend.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur Sanders has landed in the crowded quarterback room at the Cleveland Browns. He must now prove to Kevin Stefanski that he's the best of the bunch and can give the team the best chance of winning.

Shilo Sanders, too, declared for the 2025 NFL draft, but he remains undrafted as of the time of writing. Shilo is a hard-hitting safety equipped with the tools to be at least a key player on social teams.

He could also develop under a stellar defensive coordinator and harness his undeniable potential. All eyes will be on the Sanders ahead of training camp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.