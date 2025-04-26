Coach Prime's harsh take on Browns resurfaces as Shedeur Sanders gets drafted by Cleveland

An old tweet from Deion Sanders has resurfaced, warning young quarterbacks against playing for the Cleveland Browns. On Saturday, the Browns used their 144th pick to draft his son, Shedeur Sanders, in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

After the quarterback was selected, fans have reposted Coach Prime's tweet from March 13, 2018.

"I love what the @Browns have done this offseason but if im a young QB ain't no way im going to Cleveland. I would pull a ELI MANNING If possible. #ThinkAboutthat #Truth," Sanders had tweeted.

It's worth noting that Deion's tweet was sent after the Browns finished the 2017 NFL season with a 0-16 record. The team's quarterback options were DeShone Kizer as the starting quarterback and Kevin Hogan as the backup. Both players struggled with the team and aren't currently signed to an NFL team.

Last season, Cleveland had a 3-14 record and was among the worst teams in the league. The decision to hire Shedeur could be their hope to compete for the top spot in the AFC standings for the 2025 NFL season.

Shedeur achieved a total of 1,264 completed passes for 14,327 yards and 124 touchdowns in his college football career. He is coming off his best season for the Colorado Buffaloes last year.

As a senior, the quarterback finished with 353 completed passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He was sixth in the league in passing yards and had the best completion percentage (74%) of quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft.

One of his best performances was in Colorado's 52-0 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Nov. 29, 2024. Shedeur led his team to victory with 34 of 41 completed passes for 438 yards and five touchdowns. He will try to compete for the starting quarterback role in his rookie year.

Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillion Gabriel: Quarterback competition for the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland has several options to decide who they want to start in the upcoming season. They will have Deshaun Watson and Joe Flacco on their roster.

Watson is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury he suffered on Jan. 9. Meanwhile, Flacco will enter the 2025 NFL season at 40 years old, raising questions about his durability as a starter.

Shedeur and Dillon Gabriel could be competing to be the starting quarterback for their rookie season. The Oregon Ducks quarterback finished his senior year with 326 completed passes for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. The Browns used their 94th pick in the third round to draft Gabriel before the former Colorado star.

The Browns' training camp will be an opportunity for both young quarterbacks to showcase why they deserve to be considered for the starting role.

