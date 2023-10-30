Deion Sanders' girlfriend Tracey Edmonds shares warm glimpses of her friend's birthday celebration in latest IG post [PHOTOS]

Deion Sanders' girlfriend,Tracey Edmonds, recently shared a post on Instagram wishing her long-term friend, Nia Long, a happy birthday. The post featured a selfie of the two friends dressed in black at the exclusive Catch Restaurant in Los Angeles.

Nia Long, a popular actress, has been friends with Edmonds for 25 years, and the two continue to maintain a close bond in and outside the entertainment industry.

The Instagram post by Edmonds was captioned:

“Celebrated My Girl/BeautifulQueen @iamnialong BIRTHDAY and over 25 years of sisterhood at #CatchLA last night! Our friendship goes WAY BACK to the 90's when we worked on a little movie called #SoulFood together!! 😉 LOVE, LOVE, LOVE YOU Nia!! 😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Notably, Nia Long's birthday is on October 30th. So, it appears the two friends are celebrating the birthday on a privatly, before everyone else gets involved on Monday.

Who is Tracey Edmonds' friend, Nia Long?

Nia Long has been a notable name in Hollywood since the 1990s and is recognized for her contributions to Black cinema. She gained fame with her role in the film "Boyz n the Hood" and her portrayal of Beulah "Lisa" Wilkes on the NBC sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Long has also had appearances in "Friday," "Love Jones" and "Soul Food" in the late 1990s. Notably, "Soul Food" was produced by Tracey Edmonds alongside her ex-husband Kenneth "Baby" Edmonds, showcasing the long-term professional relationship between the two.

The actress began a relationship with the former NBA player Ime Udoka in 2010. They have a son together, born in 2011. They got engaged in 2015, but Long expressed that she had no intentions of getting married. The couple went their separate ways in 2022.

Tracey Edmonds' support for Deion Sanders this season

Tracey Edmonds has shown immaculate support for Deion Sanders as he embarks on the head coaching job at Colorado this season. She's been seen at the Buffaloes' home games in Boulder on many occasions and has been the needed support to Coach Prime behind-the-scenes.

She was also right beside the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback prior to the commencement of the season as he underwent foot surgery. The work in Boulder is evidently getting tougher for Deion Sanders with the latest round of results, but Edmonds' support is getting stronger in the bid for success.