Deion Sanders’ has a hilarious reaction to Shilo Sanders’ latest adventure - “Who is you Patna?"

Deion Sander's son Shilo Sanders recently shared glimpses of his Winter Park Resort escapade on Instagram.

He showcased a day filled with mountain adventures, village explorations and the cozy ambiance of the three-star hotel. The Instagram post captured the beauty of the location and the casual and vibrant spirit of Shilo enjoying his time.

However, what stole the spotlight wasn't the picturesque mountain views or the cozy village; it was Deion Sanders' comical comment:

"Who is You Patna," Deion Sanders wrote.

The comment provides a glimpse into the seemingly candid and relatable dynamic of the Sanders family, endearing them to fans and followers alike.

Shilo Sanders' NIL triumph: From ACL injury to lucrative deals

Shilo Sanders, a standout player at Colorado Buffaloes, faced the challenges of an ACL injury in his second season season at Jackson State. However, the setback did not deter him from signing multiple lucrative NIL deals.

He partnered with Actively Black, a sports apparel company, emphasizing his commitment to forging pathways for Black communities to thrive.

His endorsement portfolio includes renowned brands like KFC, Gillette and Porsche, and a recent collaboration with Oikos yogurt, featuring a Super Bowl commercial alongside his family.

Moreover, Shilo Sanders strategically aligned himself with Kinly, an application promoting financial empowerment. Leveraging his massive social media following, Shilo has climbed the NIL valuation ranks, securing an impressive On3 valuation of $860,000, positioning him at No. 29 on the NIL 100 list and No. 61 among football players.

The Sanders family's influence extends beyond Shilo's success, as Shedeur also boasts lucrative deals with Gatorade and Beats By Dre.

