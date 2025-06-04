Deion Sanders Jr. hilariously calls out Shilo Sanders for taking jokes “too far”

Deion Sanders Jr. and Shilo Sanders are known to call out each other playfully on social media. On Wednesday, Coach Prime's oldest son shared a joke on Instagram at the expense of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' safety younger brother.

Sanders Jr. reposted a video to his stories where an individual took a game of roasting a little too far. The post was captioned:

"That one dude that takes joking too far."

Sanders Jr. added a caption saying:

"This the type of stuff Shilo do"

The original video featured some playful banter before the individual at the receiving end of the jokes took it a little too far. The original posters of the video added a disclaimer saying:

"No one was bullied or harassed during the SKIT! Everyone involved in the skit is acting."

Shilo Sanders is arguably the most hilarious member of the Sanders household. The Buccaneers' undrafted free agent signee poked fun during the 2025 NFL draft after his brother, Shedeur Sanders, inexplicably slid down the draft board. Shilo said:

"I don’t even know what they going to do with me … if they making him wait, Oh buddy."

Shedeur Sanders was eventually selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns, while Shilo Sanders went undrafted. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promptly picked him up as an undrafted free agent signing, and he has since joined the Bucs for OTAs.

What's next for Shilo Sanders?

Shilo Sanders has a long grind ahead to make it to the Buccaneers' active roster for Week 1 of the 2025 season. The former Colorado Buffaloes safety is currently listed as the team's fourth free safety according to the ESPN depth chart. With OTAs underway, Shilo is behind Christian Izien, Marcus Banks and J.J. Roberts on the chart.

However, Coach Prime's second son seems to be impressing teammates ahead of his rookie campaign. Bucs star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke about Shilo after Day 4 of OTAs. The former Pro Bowler said:

"He plays hard, he works hard. He really wants to learn and improve his game, so that's something that you really admire from someone coming in who wants to learn and actually play this game."

These words will encourage Shilo Sanders, who aims to enjoy a solid professional football career. He might not be as hyped up as Shedeur Sanders, but he played his part in turning the Buffaloes from a shaky program to a Top 25 football powerhouse in just two seasons.

Buffs' fans will be rooting for him ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

