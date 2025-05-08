Deion Sanders Jr. opens up about his gambling losses as he prepares to recover portion of money back in Vegas

Deion Sanders Jr. is one happy camper. Coach Prime's first son has seen all of his football-inclined family members pick up major wins over the past few weeks.

First, his father Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, signed a new deal with the Colorado Buffaloes, making him one of the best-paid coaches in college football. Then, Shedeur Sanders was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns, while Shilo Sanders earned a spot as an undrafted free agent on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Sanders family is winning.

In a video posted on Well Off Media, Sanders Jr. spoke about his gambling losses while visiting Las Vegas. He said,

"You know, I'm the king of Black Jack. I'm just playing, and they've beaten me so many times."

He continued

"I just want my money back, and that's it. I still got a long way to go. I'm still doing so much. So let's get on with it."

Deion Sanders Jr. was at an event with his father. The duo are the last two members of the original Sanders crew in collegiate football. Now, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are competing for roster spots in the NFL.

What's next for Deion Sanders Jr.?

Deion Sanders Jr. has been involved in and around college football. From playing for the SMU Mustangs to covering Coach Prime and his brothers at Jackson State and Colorado. His work has helped boost the Tigers' and Buffaloes' visibility on social media.

Deion Jr. is a charismatic figure who regularly works alongside Coach Prime during off-the-field activities. However, while Coach Sanders focuses on his work, Sanders Jr. captures photos and videos of his father shaping the next generation.

With Shedeur and Shilo Sanders now in the NFL, don't be surprised if Deion Jr. visits their games and gives fans premium content. However, it'll be rare to get unfiltered access to a professional NFL team's facility. With that in mind, Deion Sanders Jr will likely continue his role with the Buffaloes and help his father justify the new deal he received this preseason.

