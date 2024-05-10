Deion Sanders World Series: Recalling $45M-worth Coach Prime’s spectacular season in 1992

Deion Sanders holds the distinction of being the only athlete to play in both the World Series and the Super Bowl. Sanders — who is worth $45 million, per Celebrity Net Worth — won the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 1995 and the Dallas Cowboys in 1996.

Sanders also played a critical role for the Atlanta Braves in their run to the World Series in 1992, but his team lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in six games.

Sanders was arguably the best player for the Braves in the World Series. He had a stellar .533 batting average with eight hits and four runs scored in 17 plate appearances. Moreover, he had five stolen bases in the postseason finale against the Blue Jays.

To this day, Sanders holds the World Series record of hitting at least .500 with at least five stolen bases.

Sanders had quite an impressive regular season as well in 1992. He played in 97 games and led the NL with 14 triples. The outfielder had a batting average of .304 with eight home runs and 28 RBI. He also recorded 26 stolen bases to help the Braves finish at the top of the NL West with a 98-64 record.

The Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates in seven games in the NLCS. However, Sanders didn't play much in the series due to his NFL commitments with the Atlanta Falcons.

Sanders was available for the World Series, but despite his best efforts, Atlanta suffered heartbreak against Toronto, who won its first World Series title.

A glimpse into Deion Sanders' MLB career

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Deion Sanders

The Kansas City Royals picked Deion Sanders in the sixth round of the 1985 MLB draft after he left Florida State, but they did not sign him.

The New York Yankees eventually drafted Sanders in the 30th round of the 1988 MLB draft. He signed for the Bronx Bombers on June 22.

After playing two seasons with the Yankees, Sanders spent three years with the Braves. He was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in May 1994. Sanders was traded to the San Francisco Giants in July 1995 and played one season with them.

Sanders didn't play in MLB for the 1996 season after winning his second Super Bowl, but he returned to the Reds in 1997 for one season. He left baseball for three seasons before playing his final season with the Cincinnati team in 2001.

Across nine seasons in MLB, Deion Sanders finished with a .263 batting average, 558 hits, 39 home runs, 168 RBI, and 308 runs scored.

After his playing career in baseball and football, Sanders took to coaching. He is currently the head football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, a team he took charge of after the 2022 season.

