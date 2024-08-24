Delaware State vs Hawaii starting QB today: College Football Week 0 QB Depth Chart

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Aug 24, 2024 01:16 GMT
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will host the Delaware State Hornets in the opening week of the 2024 college football season. Both programs will aim for a winning start to the new collegiate season.

The game kicks off at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Mackay Stadium.

Who is Delaware State's starting QB today?

Marqui Adams is set to start at quarterback for the Delaware State Hornets in their first game of the 2024 college football season. Adams beat out freshman Mikal Davis for the QB1 position.

Adams had a difficult start to life as Delaware State's starter in 2023, amassing a stat line of just over 1,800 yards, eight total touchdowns, and tossing 13 interceptions. He'll need to improve in 2024 if he wants to keep his starting job for the duration of the season.

Who is Hawaii's starting QB today?

Brayden Schager will start for Hawaii in the opening game of the 2024 college football season. Schager had a superb 2023, leading the team MWC in passing yards with 3,542 yards. He also added 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Schager enters the season on the Maxwell Award watchlist, an honor reserved for the cream-of-the-crop quarterbacks at the collegiate level. However, Hawaii needs to protect him better in 2024, as it's ludicrous that Schager has been sacked 131 times over the last two seasons. It'll be interesting to see how Schager performs in his fourth and potentially last season of collegiate football.

Delaware State vs Hawaii: Head-to-Head History

Delaware State and Hawaii are meeting for the first time on Saturday. Both teams are aiming to make a statement start to the season in their upcoming game.

Hawaii is widely considered to be the favorite heading into the matchup. The Rainbow Warriors went 5-8 in 2023, while the Hornets endured a 1-10 season.

