Derrick Harmon NFL Draft Projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Oregon DL 

Come April, Derrick Harmon will use Eugene as a springboard to the NFL. During his one season at Oregon, the defensive lineman earned third-team All-Big 10 honors, totaling 45 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles, all of which are career-highs.

Harmon, a Michigan State transfer, is adept at dealing with double teams, making him a talented run defender. He stays low to combat approaching blockers and can balance himself if things go awry.

Bleacher Report's NFL scout Matt Holder believes Harmon is a second-round talent.

"Harmon projects as an impact starter who can contribute on all three downs, especially if he continues to grow as a pass rusher," Holder said. "Schematically, he'd be the best fit as a 2i-technique in even front, but he has the versatility to line up anywhere from a 3-technique to nose tackle."

Derrick Harmon 2025 NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have leaned on likely future Pro Football Hall of Famer Cam Heyward for a while now, but Pittsburgh can't fairly expect him to replicate the season he had this year next fall.

Strengthening their defensive front should be a priority for the Steelers, who have done well for themselves in bringing in the talent on the edges with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig.

Derrick Harmon could be a key performer as Heyward nears the end of his career.

#2. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City already has one of the best interior linemen in the game in Chris Jones, but adding someone like Derrick Harmon would seriously bolster an area that appeared to need some help during Super Bowl LIX.

NFL.com's Dan Parr predicted Saturday that the Chiefs would go for Harmon near the end of the first round.

"In this scenario, the Chiefs address their pressing offensive line issues in free agency," Parr wrote. "That frees them up to look at the other side of the ball in the draft. As my colleague Chad Reuter has pointed out, Chris Jones is currently the only defensive tackle the Chiefs have under contract for the 2025 season."

#3. Cincinnati Bengals

The Athletic's Dane Brugler believes there wasn't a more disruptive defensive tackle in the sport this year than Derrick Harmon. Paul Dehner Jr. thinks Harmon would fit nicely with the Bengals, who would take him No. 17 in his mock draft.

"That sentence should sound like the chorus of angels in the Cincinnati Bengals' draft room," Dehner wrote of Brugler's compliment. "They desperately need a disruptive interior defender like they need air. ... Harmon plays like an AFC North defensive tackle. He's not the most physically dominant player on the interior, but he skillfully finds ways to muck up every snap."

If not for a leaky defense, Joe Burrow and Cincinnati would've been set up much better this past season.

Which team do you think should look to draft Derrick Harmon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

