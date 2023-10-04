Diamond chains fanatic Shedeur Sanders has brother Shilo Sanders displaying his new gold addition after Colorado-USC matchup [WATCH]

Colorado cornerback Shilo Sanders missed the game last weekend against the USC Trojans, as his brother Shedeur almost pulled off the comeback victory in the fourth quarter by leading his offense to 14 unanswered points. Shilo was out with a kidney injury. after he was reported urinating blood after the Week 5 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

However, he was seen after the game sporting new gold chains in an outfit reminiscent of his father, Deion Sanders. The photograph was posted by his brother Deion Sanders Jr., who is also known to love an exotic outfit. It was all part of a promotion for the brand Well Off Forever.

Well Off Forever is a luxury clothing brand owned by Deion Jr., the oldest of Deion's kids.

Deion's family has upended to world of college football fashion this year, bringing style to the sport. The father is known for wearing sunglasses even during night games and media appearances, which has drawn criticism from some in the sport. Most famously he was drawn into a feud with Colorado State coach Jay Norvell, who criticized Deion as disrespectful for wearing shades in media appearances.

Shedeur Sanders Diamond Collection

Shedeur Sanders' collection is highlighted by the $70,000 diamond-encrusted watch he used for his entrance into the Nebraska game. The watch was custom-made for Shedeur, and it had 30-carat diamonds. The watch itself is a $27,800 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500.

He also had a 28-carat iced-out pendant, which also comes with a Bussdown Cuban link chain of 43.5-carat VVS Diamonds. He got that one while he was at Jackson State.

Shilo Sanders Diamond Collection

Shilo also has his fair share of jewels, starting with an iced-out "headache" piece he got just after he transferred to Colorado from Jackson State. The piece features 28 carats of VVS Diamonds, which seems to be the trusted supplier of diamonds for the Sanders family.