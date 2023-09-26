Did Baker Mayfield win a Heisman trophy? Revisiting the 2017 Heisman finalists

Baker Mayfield is one of the prominent quarterbacks to have donned the Oklahoma Sooners kit in the program's storied history. While Mayfield didn't start his college career with Oklahoma, having turned out for Texas Tech initially, the country will always remember him as a Sooner, especially on account of the 2017 season.

In 2017, Mayfield was on top of the college football world, as he earned numerous accolades, including the Heisman Trophy. He received 2398 votes in total, with Bryce Love from Stanford coming in second with 1300.

Mayfield also earned the Manning Award (2017), Walter Camp (2017), Maxwell Award (2017), Davey O'Brien (2017), Chic Harley (2017), Kellen Moore (2015, 2016), Burisworth (2015, 2016) awards during his time at Oklahoma.

He was the AP College Football Player of the Year in 2017, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2015 and 2017, the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2013, earned First Team All-American Honors in 2015 and 2017, and First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2015,2016 and 2017.

The most important achievement of his college career was carrying the Sooners to their first couple of college football playoff semifinals in 2015 and 2017. The crowning achievement of a national title eluded him since his team was never able to reach the championship game. However, he did bring three Big 12 titles to Norman and a Sugar Bowl victory over Auburn in 2016. He was the MVP of that year's edition of the Sugar Bowl.

Baker Mayfield's NFL Career

Cleveland Browns selected Mayfield with the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. He came on for the first time mid-game in Week 3 of the 2018 season versus the New York Jets. At that moment in the game, the Browns were down 14-0. Mayfield rallied his team to a 21-17 victory, ending a 19-game losing streak for Cleveland.

He remained their starter until 2021. In 2020, the Browns reached the Wild Card round and came up against the Steelers. It turned out to be a memorable game, as Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff win since 1994 and their first road playoff win since 1969. They lost in the divisional round to Kansas City, which turned out to be Mayfield's last playoff appearance to date.

In the 2022 offseason, the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, and Mayfield was sent to the Carolina Panthers, where he lasted until December, after which he was claimed off waivers by the Rams. He spent the 2022 season between the Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams for a combined record of 2-8. However, in one of two victories with the Rams, he was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

In 2023, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after tasting free agency. He is currently a key player on the roster and is expected to shoulder the hopes of the team this season.