Did Big Pokey play college football? Big Pokey's cause of death and a closer look at his various career paths

On Sunday, a tragic event unfolded. Milton Powell, widely recognized as "Big Pokey," passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45. The Houston-based hip-hop artist suffered a sudden collapse while performing on stage, ultimately resulting in his untimely death.

Online footage shows Powell grabbing the microphone at a bar in Beaumont, Texas, on Saturday. He subsequently fell backward in front of a crowd of enthusiastic fans. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next day.

His cause of death is yet unknown. However, Tom Gillam III, a justice of the peace in Jefferson County, where Powell collapsed, has stated that an autopsy is pending.

During the early 1990s, he embarked on his rap career by collaborating with Houston producer DJ Screw. Together, they released several tracks on DJ Screw's mixtapes, marking the beginning of Big Pokey's musical journey.

One notable collaboration was his feature on DJ Screw's mixtape, titled "June 27th Freestyle." It played a significant role in shaping the landscape of chopped and screwed hip hop, becoming a landmark album in the genre.

While Milton Powell's rap career remains his most prominent claim to fame, it's worth noting that he also had a background as a college football player. The Houston-born rapper played JUCO football at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas.

Big Pokey College Football Career

Milton Powell at Blinn

Before embarking on his music career as Big Pokey, Powell's primary interest was football. Growing up in Third Ward, he attended Jack Yates High School, where he made a mark as a versatile player. He excelled as both an offensive lineman and a formidable nose guard.

Continuing his football journey, Powell went on to play at Blinn College in Brenham, where he further pursued his passion for the sport. The Houston-born rapper was a standout player for the Blinn Buccaneers during his playing days with the college team.

Big Pokey played in the Buccaneers team led by current Tulane head coach, Willie Fritz. That was Fritz's first head coaching job in college football. With players like Big Pokey in his team, Fritz had a successful three-year tenure at Blinn before proceeding to NCAA.

Powell played a pivotal role under Fritz in guiding his teams to back-to-back victories in the NJCAA National Football Championships in 1995 and 1996. His exceptional talent and leadership were instrumental in securing the consecutive championships.

