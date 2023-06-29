Did Deion Sanders have his foot amputated? Exploring the real reason behind his latest medical setback

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has been in the news due to his health recently, causing concern among fans. The former pro football player underwent surgery last Friday, and questions have arisen on whether his foot was amputated.

Addressing talks about a possible amputation in a video before the surgery, Sanders pointed out:

“There’s no talk of any of that whatsoever. The doctor was just telling me the worst comes to worst. That was gonna happen.”

Sanders got out of the hospital on Monday, June 29, three days after the procedure. His fiancee Tracey Edmonds’ Instagram post indicated that the Pro Football Hall of Famer is recovering and resting at home.

What to know about Deion Sanders' health

Deion Sanders’ health troubles can be traced back to September 2021. Since then, his left leg has given him so much trouble that it had to be operated on at least 10 times. There may still be more to come.

Back in 2021, both sides of his left calf were cut out and two of his toes were amputated. The surgery Sanders had on Friday was carried out to remove a serious blood clot in his left thigh and some smaller ones below his knee.

Deion Sanders had complained of having no feeling at the bottom of his foot. He has also been working with a limp due to two abnormally bent toes on his foot. The procedure to straighten the toes will come later. The priority was to remove the clot in his thigh to improve blood flow to his foot.

Colorado Football Spring Game

During his days in the NFL, Deion Sanders was one of the quickest pro football players. But now, there are increasing questions about the state of his health and his ability to continue functioning as a head coach. His surgeries in 2021 had seen him miss three games as head coach of Jackson State.

Sanders was appointed head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in late 2022 and is expected to take charge of his first game against TCU on September 2. In addition to leading his team to a decent finish next season, he also has his health to be mindful of.

It is not uncommon for sports figures to have one health challenge or the other. While some manage the conditions with the physical exaction of their career, some are unable to. Every indication so far shows Deion Sanders can continue as head coach at Colorado.

We look forward to seeing him pace up and down the sidelines once the season kicks off.

