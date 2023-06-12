American Mixed Martial Arts fighter Eryk Anders suffered a unanimous decision loss to Marc-Andre Barriault on Saturday night. However, he hasn't always been in MMA, his roots stretch in a long roundabout way back to college football.

During his youth at Smithson Valley High School, Anders gained recognition as a standout linebacker, attracting interest from numerous college football programs. Eventually, he made the decision to join the football powerhouse, The Alabama Crimson Tide. By his sophomore year in 2007, he had secured a starting position, which he held until leaving the program in 2009.

The Crimson Tide won the BCS National Championship in 2009, during Anders's senior year and he has been credited as the driving force behind that win.

Did Eryk Anders make it into the NFL?

Eryk Anders's determination and exceptional abilities made it evident to those who watched him that he was destined for the next level. Despite going undrafted, he caught the attention of the Cleveland Browns, who recognized his potential and signed him.

However, his NFL career proved to be brief. Although he participated in a few preseason games as a starting linebacker, he never got the opportunity to showcase his skills in official matches. Eventually, he was released from the roster, marking the end of his NFL journey.

From football to MMA?

But Anders's story took an unexpected turn, this time leading him to MMA. He transitioned to the sport through the CFL, signing with the Calgary Stampeders. However, his time as a practice squad player came to an end when his contract concluded, officially closing the football chapter of his life.

When most people anticipated him to follow a predictable path, he surprised everyone by making a bold career choice. Transitioning from the NFL to MMA is no small feat, but Anders defied the odds. As an amateur, he began his MMA journey with five consecutive victories and in 2018, he joined the UFC, stunning the world with a first-round knockout.

His MMA record is pretty average but considering his roots in college football, he has made himself a pretty decent career. His MMA record stands at fifteen wins, eight losses and one no contest.

Anders has firmly established himself in the middleweight division and has gained moderate fame not only for his MMA achievements but also for his ventures in the acting world. Surprisingly, he even made an appearance as an MMA fighter in an episode of the popular American show, Cobra Kai, showcasing his diverse range of talents.

