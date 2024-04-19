Did Jerry Jones play college football? Cowboys owner's playing career explored

Jerry Jones is mostly known for being the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, one of the most valuable and well-known sports teams in the world.

In the last few days, he has been making waves in college sports. That has led to many asking whether Jones, who has been associated with the sport of football for over 30 years, played college football.

Did Jerry Jones play college football?

Jerry Jones played college football when he was a student at the University of Arkansas. He was an offensive linesman on the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 1960's and was chosen to be the teams co captain for the 1964 season.

That season would go into the history books for Arkansas. The Razorbacks went unbeaten on their way to win the Southwest Conference. That gave them a place in the Cotton Bowl Classic, where they faced the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the stadium, which was home to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Razorbacks beat the Cornhuskers 10-7, and the victory meant that the Arkansas Razorbacks were chosen by some publications to be that year's national champions. That's the only time that the Razorbacks have been national champions.

However, the AP Poll (the poll that most people view as the "official rankings") was released before the Cotton Bowl was played, it meant that the Alabama Crimson Tide, who woild lose to the Texas Longhorns soon after the poll was published, was seen as the national champions, rather than the undefeated Razorbacks.

It means that Jerry Jones has won a Cotton Bowl and may have been part of a national championship winning team if it was not for the premature poll from the AP.

Why has Jerry Jones been offering players NIL deals?

Since graduating from the University of Arkansas, Jones has been a notable booster for the university and its athletic department. His influence in sports and support of the Razorbacks has come together in the last few days.

Jerry Jones has reportedly offered players who have committed to the Kentucky Wildcats double the amount they would earn from NIL deals at Kentucky if they commit to the Razorbacks.

It follows the move of former Kentucky head coach John Calipari to Arkansas after Calipari left the Wildcats after 15 years. During his time with the Wildcats, Calipari turned the team into a national powerhouse who were always in contention at the NCAA tournament.

Jones hopes that the players who wanted to join the Wildcats to work with Calipari will follow him there. To maximise the chances of that happening, he's willing to offer the players deal worth amounts that they would never earn at Kentucky to bring them to Arkansas and potentially turn them into the next Kentucky.

