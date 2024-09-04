Did Mack Brown coach at App State? Looking at UNC coach's professional coaching career

Mack Brown is a college football Hall of Fame coach and one of the most respected figures in football. The 2005 national championship winner has coached an array of programs to success in a career spanning over four decades.

As Brown coaches in the 2024 CFB season, let's take a look at whether he coached at App State.

Did Mack Brown coach at the Appalachian State Mountaineers?

Yes, Mack Brown coached the Appalachian State Mountaineers. He began his coaching career with a one-year stint at Appalachian State in 1983. In his sole season with the program, he guided the Mountaineers to a 6-5 record.

Brown impressed with the Mountaineers and was strongly considered for the vacant LSU Tigers job in December 1983. The job became vacant following Jerry Stovall's dismissal, but the Tigers decided to hire then-Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Bill Arnsparger.

Brown left App State at the end of the 1983 season to take over the offensive coordinator job at the Oklahoma Sooners. He was on the staff of the legendary coach Barry Switzer for the 1984 season.

What to expect from Mack Brown in 2024?

Mack Brown went on to have a hall-of-fame collegiate coaching career. He enjoyed stints coaching stints at Tulane, North Carolina and Texas.

Brown was enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. His time at App State in 1983 merely foreshadowed how impressive his collegiate football coaching career would be.

Brown was appointed the coach of the University of North Carolina for the second time on Nov. 27, 2018. He will coach the sporting powerhouse in the 2024 college football season.

Expect Mike Brown to post a positive record at the end of the regular season. Brown has only endured one losing season in his second stint with UNC, and that was way back in 2021.

North Carolina hasn't had a 10-win season since 2015, and that will be the team's target for the year. Let's see whether Brown can guide his team to yet another winning season in 2024.

