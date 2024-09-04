Did Mack Brown coach at Oklahoma? Records achievements and more

Mack Brown is a college football coaching legend. The College Football Hall of Famer has been around for decades and boasts of success as a coordinator and coach.

Let's take a trip down memory lane to see whether Mack Brown coached at Oklahoma.

Did Mack Brown coach at the Oklahoma Sooners?

Yes, Mack Brown coached at the Oklahoma Sooners. He joined the Sooners after a one-year stint as the coach at Appalachian State in 1983. Brown was hired by then-Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer.

In Brown's sole season at Oklahoma, he helped the team compile a 9-2-1 record, winning the Big Eight title and earning a berth in the Orange Bowl. Brown was instrumental in the Sooners developing their best passing attack in a while.

He was key to the progress of Danny Bradley, a first-team All-Big Eight selection, and Troy Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys.

Brown left the Sooners in 1985 to become the athletics director and coach at Tulane. He thrived at Tulane and went on to enjoy coaching stints at collegiate football powerhouses North Carolina and Texas, carving out a Hall of Fame resume in the process.

Where is Mack Brown coaching today?

Brown has quite the collegiate football head coaching resume. He has a national championship, two Big 12 titles, six Big 12 South Division titles and one ACC Coastal Division title.

In terms of personal achievements, he can count the 1996 ACC Coach of the Year Award, the 2005 Paul "Bear" Bryant Award, the 2008 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award and two Big 12 Coach of the Year Awards.

These days, Mike Brown serves as the coach of the UNC football team. Since returning to the program, Brown has become their winningest coach, surpassing Dick Crum for most victories in the program's illustrious history.

Brown will aim to record yet another winning season in North Carolina in 2024. He has games against Minnesota, Duke, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Boston College, NC State and more to manage.

