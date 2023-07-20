Brock Purdy took the NFL world by storm last season with the San Francisco 49ers. Virtually no one anticipated the rookie season he had after he was drafted as “Mr. Irrelevant" in 2022. However, Purdy has outrightly proved everyone wrong, including Nick Saban.

The Alabama coach is renowned for his recruiting prowess and keen eye for talent, holding decades of experience in attracting top high school prospects to his team. However, not even he could see the football talent in Purdy at high school.

Rated a three-star recruit, Brock Purdy received just 13 offers coming in high school. While a couple came from notable programs, the majority came from average teams. He eventually signed with Iowa State.

Saban was critical of Brock Purdy’s skills

Before finalizing his recruitment decision, Alabama was a consideration for Brock Purdy. In January 2018, he visited Tuscaloosa, but the quarterback didn’t get the experience he had anticipated. This was less than two weeks before signing with the Cyclones.

In an interview with The Athletic, Purdy's former high school coach, Preston Jones, revealed Nick Saban's assessment of the quarterback's skills during the recruiting process. Jones considers the Alabama coach's view of the quarterback as surprising.

“Brock told me, ‘He didn’t really know me, coach,'" Preston Jones said. (Saban said), ‘You’re below average in height. Your arm strength is whatever. Your accuracy is average.’ And as soon as he mentioned the accuracy, Brock knew right away: ‘This guy doesn’t know me.’ Because, if anything, that’s his strength. He goes, ‘Coach, he didn’t know who I was.’”

However, it's worth noting that Alabama had a talented quarterback room during Brock Purdy's recruitment. The Crimson Tide had Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones all at the same time. With that amount of firepower, it's safe to say Saban was right to let Purdy go.

Purdy continues to prove doubters wrong

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

In such an amazing story, the quarterback is set to take the starting role at the 49ers next season ahead of first-round pick Trey Lance. Without a doubt, the Arizona native has earned it after his astonishing performances last season after being a third-string quarterback.

Brock Purdy will be out again next season to prove the naysayers wrong as the 49ers make another attempt to claim the Super Bowl. Without a doubt, he could be en route to becoming the best "Mr. Irrelevant" the NFL has ever seen.

