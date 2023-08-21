Did SMU succeed in getting votes of the ACC board members? CFB insider drops an update on the recent conference realignment drama

SMU(Southern Methodist University) has possessed the dream to become a Power Five school for a long time and the ACC currently presents that option. Like its fellow Power Five leagues, the conference is working on an expansion process, albeit with some resistance from a couple of teams.

The ACC has explored the possibility of adding Stanford and Cal, two of the four remaining Pac-12 schools. The conference president went on a voting session for the adoption of the two schools last week. However, they couldn't get the required votes for admission.

Nonetheless, the door is not totally closed on them. Stanford and Cal are still lobbying their way into the league. Four schools reportedly voted against the addition of the Pac-12 teams. There's a need for one of the four schools to flip its decision to get the required 75% votes.

SMU remains an option for the ACC expansion plan. However, the university was not considered in the last voting session. It is nonetheless believed that should the Cardinal and Golden Bears find their way in, it practically opens the door for the Mustangs to also realign.

However, according to CFB insider Jim Williams, little has changed in terms of the three colleges' chances of joining the ACC ahead of a crucial week.

"Sunday update - Ground Hog Day II

"1. Stanford, Cal and SMU are still not members of the ACC.

"For a third day no progress has been made toward flipping the one vote they need to become members according to multiple reports. This a very critical week b/c it's thought that if a deal is not done before the start of the season it may not be done."

SMU's long-term Power Five dream

SMU has, for a while, explored the possibilities of a move to the Power Five. The university has engaged in discussions with multiple conferences over the past year with the goal of becoming a permanent member. However, none seems to have turned out positively.

Situated in the populous Dallas metropolitan area and strategically positioned in a football-rich state, the university possesses advantageous geographical attributes. The Mustangs also find themselves in a state rich in football talent and a good history in the sport at all levels.

Joining the Power Five comes with a lot of benefits in the realm of college sports and the Mustangs are ready to take advantage of that. It is believed that the university won't stop working until it finds itself within the Power Five landscape.

The Mustangs are ready to forego conference payments

To facilitate its smooth entry into the ACC, SMU is reportedly prepared to enter the league with a financial package that will see it receive lesser payments in conference distribution in its first few years. This has become a new trend for teams seeking to enter a new league in college sports.

Leveraging a substantial pool of supportive donors, the school is reportedly willing to forego a certain percentage of its share of conference distribution revenue for a minimum of a five-year period. According to reports, SMU officials offered similar deals to other Power Five conferences it had earlier held discussions with.