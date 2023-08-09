SMU to ACC emerges as a potential move amid the Atlantic's hunt for Stanford and Cal ahead of the 2023 season: Reports

SMU is the latest university to enter into the conversation of Atlantic Coast Conference expansion in the midst of some controversies within the league. The Mustangs join Pac-12 leftovers, Cal and Stanford, as candidates for the conference expansion.

According to college football insider Ross Dellenger, the league is exploring the possibilities. ACC presidents gathered on Tuesday to discuss the potential of adding all three universities or extending an invitation solely to the two representatives from the Pac-12.

When some members explore the possibility of breaking away, the league officials will proceed in evaluating expansion choices. They will carefully assess the financial models for both scenarios and develop the best decision for the conference.

SMU has held the Power Five dream for a while

SMU has reportedly engaged in discussions with multiple conferences as it seeks to become part of a prominent league for more than a year. These conversations have included the Big 12, Pac-12, and ACC, and the hope is it works out positively this time.

Ross Delleneger reports that the university intends to enter the league at a discounted rate. Leveraging a substantial donor base and a strong determination to ascend to Power Five status, SMU is willing to forego conference distribution earnings during its early years.

The financial aspect holds the utmost importance in considering potential expansion in the ACC. When pursuing expansion, the league must ensure that each team's yearly distribution is not reduced to accommodate SMU, Cal, and Stanford.

Any form of expansion that could lead to a decrease in the approximate $39.4 million average annual distribution to current members was deemed unacceptable by ACC leadership. This could further spur Florida State and Clemson to proceed with their realignment plans.

Cal and Stanford have a Power Five lifeline

With the Pac-12 set to collapse in 2024, Cal and Stanford might be able to remain in the Power Five with the ACC. If the move is finalized, the two universities will avoid dropping the pecking order to a Group of Five conference.

The same can't be said of Oregon State and Washington State. According to reports, the two universities might end up in the Mountain West Conference, having been a hard pass for the Big 12. Their time as a Power Five school might be over in 2024.

After over 100 years in the college sports landscape, the Pac-12 is set to go into existence after the conclusion of the 2023-24 college athletic season.