Did Steve Spurrier win the Heisman? Former Gators HC's collegiate career explored

Coach Steve Spurrier is known for his time as the longtime coach of the Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks more than his playing career, which included college football.

Spurrier is best known by his nickname, 'the Head Ball Coach.' His stints as coach of Duke, Florida, and South Carolina, with an 82% win percentage, have made him a veritable college football legend.

But did he win the Heisman Trophy as a player?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Did Steve Spurrier win the Heisman?

Steve Spurrier became the Florida Gators starting quarterback in 1964, and the following year, he finished No. 9 in the Heisman rankings.

In 1966, the Gators spent $10,000 mailing tapes of Spurrier to voters, which won him the Heisman Trophy that year.

The game against the Auburn Tigers made him a legend. The Gators were down 27-20 in the fourth quarter before Spurrier wrote himself into Florida folklore.

He led his team on a 71-yard drive and ran in to score a 1-yard touchdown, which tied the game. After the Tigers tied, Spurrier won the game with a 40-yard field goal.

John Klucina of the Florida News immortalized the Spurrier game with a piece of poetry.

“The Gator growled and the Tiger roared back, but it took a Heisman Trophy candidate’s ‘toe’ to manufacture ‘Gator Bait’ on Florida Field Saturday afternoon.”

Spurrier summarized his feelings about winning the Heisman.

"Winning a championship is bigger than any individual award because you can share it with so many people," Spurrier said. "When I won the Heisman Trophy, my wife gave me a hug, I guess."

Expand Tweet

Spurrier was picked No. 3 overall in the 1967 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, where he played for nine seasons before embarking on his legendary coaching career.

Although he had stints in the NFL, he is best known for his successful college football coaching career.

Spurrier is the only man ever to win a Heisman and coach a Heisman Trophy winner. He coached Florida Gators' Danny Wuerffel, who won it in 1996.

Spurrier guided the Gators to win their first national championship when they rolled over Florida State 52-20 in the Sugar Bowl in 1996.

He also won four consecutive SEC championships as Florida coach, which puts him at par with Alabama legends Bear Bryant and Nick Saban as some of the winningest coaches in SEC history.